Sin is being revealed in great detail everyday on the news and in our lives and yet it continues to grow in frequency and in heinous ways. Can we not see it? Or do we not want to see it? Or don’t we recognize it? Or do we just not want to get involved?

I heard on the news the other day that in 2017 the number of people that did not know anything about the Bible, The Word of God, was higher than it has ever been. Jehovah God gave us all we needed to know in that very book. He inspired godly men through the Holy Spirit to write plainly what He wanted us to know about Him and the purpose of our being. (having made known to us the mystery of His will, according to His good pleasure which He purposed in Himself, Ephesians 1:9)

That is clearly not what we see in this sad world today. The devil has been busy using sex as a tool to fool and deceive people today. Including people we put in high positions. People we have blindly looked up to and allowed to deceive us are immoral and fornicating in the public arenas. Educators, government electives, entertainers and even clergy on occasion are caught and exposed. (and be sure your sin will find you out. Numbers 32:23) (surely, therefore, I will gather all your lovers with whom you took pleasure, all those you loved, and all those you hated: I will gather them from all around against you and will uncover your nakedness to them, that they may see all your nakedness. Ezekiel 16:37) (It seems this has happened lately with all the exposure of those who have been fired for sexual harassment and such.) There is sex trafficking in every country on this earth and even in Sidney Ohio and it’s gotten so big that no one seems to be able to stop it. Or there are not enough people who want to stop it. (lest, when I come again, my God will humble me among you, and I shall mourn for many who have sinned before and have not repented of the uncleanness, fornication, and lewdness which they have practiced. 2 Corinthians 12:21)

Drug addiction seems to be a way to escape or at least it’s thought to do that very thing by some. Hate and Fear are escalating to high numbers of people these days. (that they all may be condemned who did not believe the truth but had pleasure in unrighteousness. 2 Thessalonians 2:12) The Bible tells us these are of the devil. It seems the devil has convinced many that he doesn’t exist. Beware my friend he exists. (The thief does not come except to steal and to kill, and to destroy. … John 10:10) (Be sober, be vigilant; because you adversary the devil walks about like a roaring lion, seeking whom he may devour. 1 Peter 5:8)

Pastor Harold McKnight had a great article in the pastor speaks last week on the goodness of God and His salvation plan. The article was Biblical truths throughout. He spoke of attending a Bible believing, teaching, preaching church as the Bible tells us not to forsake gathering ourselves together. There is strength in numbers and believers uphold each other in times of trouble and times of joy.

My prayer for 2018 is for love and compassion to overtake hate and fear. In a very dark room one match can be seen for a very long way. Imagine if everyone lit a match in that dark room. That’s the way of the light Jesus puts in us when we believe and come to Him for forgiveness. Hate and fear leave us in the dark and we are blinded by that darkness. That is why Jehovah God gave us His Word to light our paths. He cleans us up!

For we ourselves were also once foolish, disobedient, deceived, serving various lusts and pleasures, living in malice and envy, hateful and hating one another. But when the kindness and the love of God our Savior toward man appeared, not by works of righteousness which we have done, but according to His mercy He saved us, through the washing of regeneration and renewing of the Holy Spirit. (Titus 3:3-5)

Remember this as sin is revealed and ignored. There is one awesome answer and all you have to do is believe in Him and His salvation plan. Seek Him first … Come to Him as you are.

By Rodneyann Bensman Your pastor speaks

The writer is an evangelist, chaplain and member of Solid Rock Pentecostal Church of God, Sidney.

