Experiencing all burning bush

The book of Exodus talks about how Moses was in the desert taking take of his sheep, his livelihood. He saw a bush on fire. What amazes me is how he noticed the bush was on fire, but it wasn’t consumed in the flame, then he said: “I will turn aside and see this great sight, why the bush does not burn.” So when the Lord saw that he turned aside to look, God called to him from the midst of the bush and said, “Moses, Moses!” And he said, “Here I am.” Exodus 3:3-4. Do bushes catch fire in the desert much? I don’t know! But what I want to point out is the experience of how God got Moses attention so He could speak to him. What is our burning bush? What is going on around you and me, that needs attention? It’s on fire; we have a passion for helping, but we haven’t turned aside to tend to the flame! I believe God is using the fire (the passion for seeing the need that needs to be filled) to get our attention!

God told Moses to lead the people out of bondage to freedom, and there were hardships all along the way! Moses had to turn aside from tending the sheep. In other words, he had to take a moment out of his daily routine to hear from God. All too often we think if God said for us to do something, everything should fall into place easily, especially if He talked to us audibly. All too often that’s not the case, as people want to control people and Jesus wants to deliver/set free people. I think of Mother Teresa and how she was a school teacher, and she felt the call of God to help the destitute of the destitute! Mother Teresa saw the fire and its destruction, she took the time to look, God showed her the need, and she went.

Gladys Aylward felt the fire of God to be a missionary in China even though she failed at her studies at the China Inland Mission. She saved her money for years to get to China and though her mission work many orphans received Jesus as their Lord and Savior. She spent the rest of her life sharing the gospel in China. What is God showing you? What’s burning in your heart? What need do you see, that is trying to turn your heart? Will you keep walking past it or stop and ask God what He would have you do? It could be a small thing as taking some food over to a friend, or as you drive by a house and see a need. There is something inside of you and me saying I should do something. But what? Pray! God will tell us what to do just like with Moses, Mother Teresa, and many others.

We can never forget God is not a respecter of persons (Romans 2:11) The Bible is for anyone who chooses to listen and follow. What is the need you see? What is the fire (need) in this world that God is showing us? Is it the widows, orphans, the elderly, the homeless, the addicts, the unborn babies? What fire is God burning in our heart to share the love of Christ? Will we turn and wait on God to speak to us and see what He will have us do with the fire, the needs, that are around us.

Experiencing all burning bush

By Benjamin Budde Contributing columnist

The writer is a husband, father, preacher, writer, artist, musician and songwriter. Ben and his wife, Missy, reside with their three sons in St. Marys.

