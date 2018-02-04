How to make use of cabin fever

Is it spring yet? What a lousy winter we have had. This is usually the time cabin fever takes over our lives. If you are stuck at home, make good use of your time.

Clean out a closet and get rid of the clothes that are out of style or the ones that have shrunk in size while hanging there. You know you are not going to wear that yellow spandex tube top you bought in 1970! Discos are probably not going to make a comeback in the near future; get rid of the go-go boots. I am talking about the white, shiny plastic, thigh-high ones. Toss the miniskirts out too. It will make you feel good to free yourself from things. And think of all the memories this action will dredge up.

OK, you have really accomplished something. Stop for a nice cup of hot tea and tell yourself how proud you are. When you do this, perhaps the kids will not call “Hoarders.”

Now you can tackle one closet at a time. Go through all your old pictures. Truth is that your children and grandchildren do not care about the picture of the chipmunk you took on your vacation out west in 1990.

You could take up a new indoor hobby. How about putting puzzles together? Check into your ancestry. See who you are related to. Maybe you are related to someone famous or infamous!

Take a new class like computer training, or quilting or painting. Learning something new even if it is out of your comfort zone is good for you.

Call up an old friend. You know the one: the one who has stood behind you and stood up for you. Perhaps they are suffering from cabin fever, too.

Have you ever thought of volunteering? A lot of agencies could use good reliable people to help them. As we all know, those of us who are a little older have a good work ethic. We show up on time and follow directions. This is how we were taught.

What about testing out new recipes? It is hard to cook for one or two, but you may find it fun.

Become your own best friend. After all, aren’t you smart and fun to be with? Of course you are!!!

If you have tried these things and still need some more stimulation in your life, stop at the Senior Center.

We have many activities that can keep you going all day. If you don’t want to participate in organized events, just stop in and put a puzzle together or visit with friends.

To shake the winter blues, take a chair exercise or chair yoga class. No pressure here, just do what you can. It is a good chance to be with people and gain new friends.

If you would like to walk, but it is too cold out, try our walking track. We have “clickers” available to keep track of your laps.

You may visit the Senior Center twice at no cost to decide if this is good fit for you.

The first step is the hardest. After you come in once, you are a part of the Senior Center family.

We are open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Saturday, 8 a.m. until noon.

For more information, call 492-5266.

By Eileen Wiseman Senior Moments

The writer is the executive director of the Senior Center of Sidney and Shelby County.

