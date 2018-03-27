Sidney’s Andre Gordon announces he’ll play basketball in college

Sidney two-sport standout Andre Gordon announced on Twitter on Tuesday he will play basketball in college.

Gordon, a junior, averaged 23 points, 5.5 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game for the Yellow Jackets last season. He has 1,415 career points and is the school’s all-time leader in assists (418) and steals (168).

Gordon has started at quarterback the last three seasons for Sidney and has racked up nearly 5,000 total offensive yards and 56 touchdowns — all while sharing the backfield with running back Isaiah Bowser, who enrolled at Northwestern in January. Bowser finished his career at Sidney with over 6,000 total offensive yards.

“After sitting down with my family I have decided to stop my recruiting process for football and be strictly basketball!” Gordon wrote on Twitter.

Gordon has offers from six mid-major schools for basketball, including Akron, Cleveland State, Toledo and Wright State. He has drawn interest from other universities, including Xavier.

Sidney coach John Willoughby, who was a point guard at Miami (Ohio) in the early 80’s, said early last winter he expects Gordon’s recruiting stock will rise over the next year.

“He can do everything,” Willoughby said of Gordon before the season. “He can shoot the ball really well, he gets by anybody he wants to get by, he can jump, he’s a great passer and he’s a willing passer, which is really neat. He’s a five-skill player.”

Gordon is being recruited as a point guard. He’s playing for C2K Elite’s AAU program this spring. Lima Senior coach Quincey Simpson is the program’s director.

Gordon has four football scholarship offers, including Cincinnati. He missed all but one game of his sophomore football season after suffering a wrist injury and missed most of two games last season with a shoulder injury.

Gordon was named second team all-Southwest district and honorable mention all-Ohio in basketball this winter. He was also named second team all-Southwest district in football.

Sidney junior quarterback Andre Gordon looks downfield during a Greater Western Ohio Conference game against West Carrollton on Sept. 24 at Memorial Stadium. Gordon has amassed nearly 5,000 total offensive yards in about 21 games in his high school career. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/03/web1_DSC_0708-Edit-6.jpg Sidney junior quarterback Andre Gordon looks downfield during a Greater Western Ohio Conference game against West Carrollton on Sept. 24 at Memorial Stadium. Gordon has amassed nearly 5,000 total offensive yards in about 21 games in his high school career. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney junior guard Andre Gordon drives against Springfield’s Seth Towns during a Division I sectional final earlier this month in Centerville. Gordon announced on Tuesday he will play basketball in college. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/03/web1_SDN040518AndreGordon-7.jpg Sidney junior guard Andre Gordon drives against Springfield’s Seth Towns during a Division I sectional final earlier this month in Centerville. Gordon announced on Tuesday he will play basketball in college. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Gordon has basketball offers from six schools

