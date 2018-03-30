Versailles’ Kami McEldowney, Danielle Winner have final strong showing

TROY — Kami McEldowney and Danielle Winner helped Versailles earn over 100 wins over the last four years. In their final game in Versailles jerseys, they went out as winners again.

McEldowney scored a game-high 33 points unofficially while Winner scored 18 on Thursday in the District Nine Division I/II/III girls all-star game to help the South squad beat the North 104-57.

McEldowney, who finished her Versailles career with 1,214 points, rarely missed a jumper in about 20 minutes of action. She hit a long jumper from the right side with about two minutes left to push the South to 100 points.

On the previous possession, McEldowney got a steal and threw a pass from the right wing to Winner, who laid it off the glass for a basket. The pair have played together since they were fourth graders.

“Over eight years,” McEldowney said of the duo’s time together. “It’s been awesome. Got her down low, got me up top. Makes it easy (to score).”

Versailles has a 101-17 record over the last four years and has played in the Division III state title game three times. McEldowney was a starter on the 2015 team, which won the Div. III title.

“Coming in freshman year, I just wanted to leave a legacy,” McEldowney said. “I think I did that. I’m proud of everybody on my team. It paid off.”

Winner, a 6-foot-2 center, came off the bench as a freshman and started her last three years. The Tigers lost in a regional final in 2016 and finished as D-III runner-up last year and this year.

“They’re just a dynamic duo,” Versailles coach Jacki Stonebraker said. “They kind of know where each other are at, like the back of their hands. …This has definitely been a pretty special ride with them and all our girls. There’s special memories between each other that these girls have made. They’ve left big shoes to fill.”

Winner averaged 10.8 points and eight rebounds per game last season, while McEldowney averaged 13.1 points and 4.2 assists.

“There weren’t many practices that went by where they weren’t busting their butts every day trying to get better,” Stonebraker said.

McEldowney, a 5-5 guard, said she’ll play basketball in college and has narrowed down her choices to Mount Vernon Nazarene or Urbana University. She plans on majoring in nursing or education.

Winner will attend the University of Cincinnati to study Architectural Engineering.

Anna’s Huelskamp, Rowland combine for 18 points

Anna guard Macey Huelskamp and center Jada Rowland also played in Thursday’s Div. I/II/III game. Huelskamp scored 10 points unofficially while Rowland scored eight.

Huelskamp averaged 12.4 points per game last year. She plans to attend Kettering College. Rowland plans to attend Ohio Northern.

Area boys players score in double figures

As sparse as defense was in the girls game, it was rarer in the boys game that followed on Thursday.

Three area boys players took the court in the North’s 143-121 win over the South.

Versailles forward Justin and AJ Ahrens and Anna guard Wyatt Bensman all scored in double figures. Justin Ahrens, an Ohio State recruit, had 23 points unofficially while AJ Ahrens had 13. Bensman scored 14.

Bensman averaged 16.5 points per game and is undecided on college.

About the all-star game

The all-star game is organized by the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association. The OHSBCA’s District Nine is comprised of schools in Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan and Shelby County and as well as a portion of Montgomery County.

Versailles' Kami McEldowney drives during the first half of the District Nine Div. I/II/III girls all-star game on Thursday at Troy's Trojan Activities Center. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Versailles' Danielle Winner shoots as Anna's Jada Rowland defends during the first half of the District Nine Div. I/II/III girls all-star game on Thursday at Troy's Trojan Activities Center. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

