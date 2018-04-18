Tuesday roundup: Sidney earns baseball, softball wins over Piqua

PIQUA — Sidney held Piqua to four hits in a Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division game and got one run in each the third and fourth inning to earn a 2-0 win on Tuesday.

AJ Brussell pitched all seven innings for the Yellow Jackets and earned the win. He had one strikeout and no walks.

Sidney got on the board with an unearned run in the third. Clay Carter and Mitch Larger both singled, and with two outs, Carter scored when Kyle Noble reached on an error.

In the fourth inning, Troy Wentz singled and Brussell was hit by a pitch. Ryan Heins put down a sacrifice bunt, and Carter had a sacrifice fly to center field to score Wentz and make it 2-0.

The Yellow Jackets had five hits and no errors, while the Indians had two errors.

Piqua threatened in the first when Austin Davis had a single and Cory Cotrell was hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second with one out. Brussell got the next two batters to fly out, and Piqua didn’t have another baserunner until the sixth inning.

In the seventh, Piqua threatened to tie the game. With two outs, Spencer Lavey and Zane Beougher singled and went to second to put the tying runs in scoring position. Brussell got a ground out to end the game.

Derek Hite picked up the loss for Piqua. He struck out seven and walked one.

New Bremen 6, Minster 2

New Bremen took an early lead and pulled away with three runs in the sixth to earn a home Midwest Athletic Conference win on Tuesday.

The Cardinals scored a run in the bottom of the first, but Minster scored two in the top of the fifth. New Bremen answered with two in the bottom of the fifth to take control before pulling away in the sixth.

New Bremen had nine hits and one error while Minster had six hits and two errors. The Cardinals drew five walks while Minster drew seven.

Ryan Bertke was 3 for 4 for New Bremen with 4 RBIs. Justin Tenkman was 2 for 3 with one run while leadoff hitter Mitchell Hays was 1 for 3 with two runs and 1 RBI. Grant Selby was 2 for 3 and Luke Vonderhaar was 1 for 2 with two runs and 1 RBI.

Tenkman earned the win. He allowed two earned runs on three hits in four innings and had seven strikeouts.

Jared Huelsman picked up the loss for Minster. He allowed two earned runs on one hit in the fifth.

August Boehnlein was 2 for 4 for Minster and Austin Brown was 1 for 3 with 2 RBIs. Brown batted in Minster’s runs with a double in the fifth.

Fort Recovery 2, Versailles 1, 9 inn.

In a MAC game featuring two pitchers committed to Div. I schools, Fort Recovery got a run in the ninth to earn a road win.

Ohio State commit Cole Niekamp pitched eight scoreless innings for Versailles while Kent State commit Nick Thwaits pitched five scoreless innings for Fort Recovery.

It wasn’t until the ninth inning that either team could get a run across the plate.

“I joked around with our coaching staff it might be 0-0 for the whole game, and I looked up at the scoreboard there it was 0-0 going into the top of the ninth inning,” Versailles baseball coach Ryan Schlater said. “I think we may have given up one hit, two hits. They had one hit, two hits. Tight ballgame. Good pitched ballgame.”

In the ninth, both teams were able to get runs off the relief pitchers.

Fort Recovery started off the top of the ninth with a single by Reese Rogers and a walk to Kody Shinabery. Following a sacrifice bunt by Ethan Schoen, Ian Homan drove in the game’s first two runs with a single off Keaton McEldowney.

Versailles then rallied in the bottom half of the ninth and had the potential winning run in scoring position.

Andrew DeMange got the Tigers going with a one-out double. He took third base on a pitch in the dirt and scored when Rutschilling reached on an error, making it a 2-1 game.

Ben Homan then relieved Wendel, who struck out six Versailles batters in 3 1/3 innings. After inducing a groundout for the second out of the inning, Ben Homan intentionally walked Niekamp then walked Zach Griesdorn to load the bases. However, Ben Homan left the bases loaded as he got a fly ball to end the game.

Versailles ended the game with four hits and one error while Fort Recovery had six hits and two errors. Wendel earned the win for Fort Recovery and Ben Homan got the save while McEldowney was charged with the loss for Versailles.

“We came out on the wrong end of it, but there was a lot of good baseball that happened today,” Schlater said. “We had really good defense, good pitching. We didn’t really get to the hitting part until later on, but against a pitcher like Thwaits and Wendel that came in later on it’s tough to get some hits, especially with the cold. But we had a great game today. We just happened to come on the wrong end of it.”

St. Henry 11, New Knoxville 0

The Redskins scored seven runs in the fourth to earn a run-rule win over New Knoxville on Tuesday.

The Rangers had one hit and three errors while St. Henry had 10 hits and no errors. Nathan Merges picked up the loss on the mound of New Knoxville. Ben Lammers had a single in the fifth.

Softball

Sidney 10, Piqua 6, 9 inn.

Morgan Carey hit a grand slam home run in the top of the ninth to lead the Yellow Jackets to an extra-innings Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division win at Piqua.

Sidney used two errors and a walk to load the bases before Carey sent the ball over the right-center field fence to break a 6-6 deadlock.

Piqua went down in order in the ninth.

Piqua had taken a 2-1 lead after one inning and 4-3 lead after two innings before Sidney scored two runs in the fourth inning to go up 5-4.

Piqua tied the game with a run in the fifth, before Sidney scored a run in the sixth inning to go up 6-5.

In the seventh, Paige Hinkle led off with a double. She went to third on Kennedy Fashner’s single and after Fashner took second, Stewart was intentionally walked to load the bases.

Sidney got a strikeout and pop up, but Haleigh Beougher was hit by a pitch to force in Hinkle from third and tie the game.

Lauren Barker pitched a complete game for Sidney. She struck out 12 batters.

Maddie White was 2 for 4 with 4 RBIs, Barker was 2 for 5 with a double, and Carey was 2 for 4.

Versailles 10, Fort Recovery 6

Versailles won a road Midwest Athletic Conference softball game on Tuesday.

Versailles took a 1-0 lead in the top half of the first inning, but Fort Recovery scored three runs in the bottom half of the inning to lead 3-1.

The Tigers regained the lead with four runs in the top of the second, then Fort Recovery scored one in the bottom half of the frame to make it 5-4. Versailles added one run in the third and four in the sixth while Fort Recovery scored the game’s final two runs in the bottom of the seventh.

Versailles had 13 hits and one error. Fort Recovery had nine hits and three errors.

Kate Stammen went 3 for 4 with two doubles, a walk and 2 RBIs. Hailey McEldowney was 3 for 5 with a double and two runs. Faith Huddle was 2 for 3 with a double, a walk and a run. Anna Gehret was 2 for 4 with a run and 2 RBIs.

Kami McEldowney went 1 for 3 with two walks, a stolen base and a run. Cori Lawrence was 1 for 4 with 2 RBIs.

Lawrence pitched the complete game, allowing five earned runs and one unearned run on nine hits, one walk, two hit batters and four strikeouts.

Minster 1, New Bremen 0

Minster scored in the bottom of the third and used a big pitching performance by Jenna Poeppelman to earn a road MAC win on Tuesday.

Emily Stubbs and Mara Schmiesing led off the third with singles and Karly Richard grounded into a fielder’s choice to score the only run.

Poeppelman held New Bremen to four hits and pitched a complete game. She had six strikeouts.

Molly Smith picked up the loss for New Bremen. She allowed one earned run on six hits in six innings and struck out five.

Laney Hemmelgarn was 3 for 3 at the plate for Minster with a double. Schmiesing was 2 for 2.

Boys tennis

Tippecanoe 3, Sidney 2

Sidney lost a close road Greater Western Ohio Conference match on Tuesday.

Prem Dev won by two 6-0 scores at first singles. Daichi Urata lost 6-4, 6-4 at second singles and Akansh Mani lost 7-5, 7-5 at third singles.

Logan Searcy and Michael Ferree won 6-3, 6-3 at first doubles while Nobel Zhou and Jersain Brux lost 6-2 and 6-0 at second doubles.

The loss broke a four-game winning streak for the Yellow Jackets. All four of the wins had come by 5-0 margins. Sidney (6-3, 5-1) was scheduled to play at Bellefontaine on Wednesday.

Lehman Catholic 3, Chaminade-Julienne 2

Lehman Catholic advanced in the Southwest District Division II team tournament with a 3-2 win over Chaminade-Julienne.

It took more than three hours to determine the final outcome, with Sam Ritze and Danny Lins winning a marathon match over Nick Henne and Cole Breeding 6-7 (7-1), 7-6 (7-2), 7-7 (7-4) at first doubles to clinch the win for Lehman.

“A great comeback by Sam (Ritze) and Danny (Lins) from 3-1 down in the third set tiebreaker to clinch the team win for us,” Lehman Catholic coach Tim Ungericht said. “That match lasted three hours. It is three wins in a row for us.”

At second doubles, Sean Toner and Cole Kramer lost to Joe Alliare and Conner Kocur 6-1, 6-4.

In singles, Griffin West defeated Sam Kohls 6-1, 6-1. Ryan Goettemoeller defeated Will Marshall 6-0, 6-2 and Michael Wesner lost to Dominic Rougeaux 6-0, 6-3.

“With the win, we advance to the quarterfinals of the state coaches team tourney where we will face the No. 1 ranked team in the state in Cincinnati Indian Hill,” Ungericht said. “Griffin (West) and Ryan (Goettemoeller) continued to play well at first and second singles.”

That match with Indian Hills will be at Lehman next week.

Sidney’s Kaden Walker catches a pop fly near second base during a Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division game at Piqua on Tuesday. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/04/web1_SDN041818SidBaseLG4-5.jpg Sidney’s Kaden Walker catches a pop fly near second base during a Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division game at Piqua on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s AJ Brussell pitches during a Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division game at Piqua on Tuesday. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/04/web1_SDN041818SidBaseLG2-5.jpg Sidney’s AJ Brussell pitches during a Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division game at Piqua on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Clay Carter dives back to first base as Piqua’s Zane Booker tries to pick him off during a Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division game at Piqua on Tuesday. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/04/web1_SDN041818SidBaseLG3-5.jpg Sidney’s Clay Carter dives back to first base as Piqua’s Zane Booker tries to pick him off during a Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division game at Piqua on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Trey Werntz, left, prepares to high five teammate Mitch Larger after Werntz scored during a Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division game at Piqua on Tuesday. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/04/web1_SDN041818SidBaseLG1-5.jpg Sidney’s Trey Werntz, left, prepares to high five teammate Mitch Larger after Werntz scored during a Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division game at Piqua on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

