Fort Recovery edges Lehman Catholic 3-2

SIDNEY — Coming off a loss to Legacy Christian Thursday, the Lehman Catholic baseball team faced a tough Fort Recovery team Friday at Lehman.

In a matchup of two traditional D-IV baseball powers, it was a battle to the end before Fort Recovery won 3-2.

Drew Barhorst pitched a solid game in taking the loss.

He allowed just four hits, striking out three, walking three and hitting a batter.

Nick Thwaits had all three RBIs for Fort Recovery.

The Indians took a 2-0 lead in the third.

Riley Post walked, stole second and went to third on an error. With two outs, Ben Homan was hit on a 1-2 pitch and stole second.

Both runners scored when Thwaits lined a double down the line.

Fort Recovery made it 3-0 in the fifth.

Kade Wendel walked, stole second and moved to third on Will Homan’s single.

Thwaits had a sacrifice fly to score Wendel with what would prove to be the winning run.

Drew Muhlenkamp and Riley Post combined on a three-hitter for Fort Recovery, striking out, walking fiveand hitting three batters.

In the Lehman fifth, Tyler Lachey led off with a single and Post came in for Muhlenkamp. After Alex Keller hit into a fielder’s choice, Bryce Kennedy was hit by a pitch.

Jared Magoteaux, who had two of Leman’s three hits, lined a double down the left-field line to score Keller and Kennedy and make it 3-2.

But, Post struck out the next four batters and Lehman was unable to get a runner past first base the rest of the game.

The Cavaliers (6-5) will host Belmont in a doubleheader on Saturday.

Lehman Catholic pitcher Drew Barhorst fields a bunt and gets an out at first base during a nonconference game in Sidney on Friday. Mike Ullery | AIM Media Midwest Lehman Catholic shortstop Alex Keller puts the tag as Fort Recovery's Riley Post steals second during a nonconference game in Sidney on Friday. Mike Ullery | AIM Media Midwest Lehman Catholic outfielder Owen Smith, hauls in a fly ball during a nonconference game in Sidney against Fort Recovery on Friday. Mike Ullery | AIM Media Midwest

