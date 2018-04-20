Fort Recovery edges Lehman Catholic 3-2

SIDNEY — Coming off a loss to Legacy Christian Thursday, the Lehman Catholic baseball team faced a tough Fort Recovery team Friday at Lehman.
In a matchup of two traditional D-IV baseball powers, it was a battle to the end before Fort Recovery won 3-2.
Drew Barhorst pitched a solid game in taking the loss.
He allowed just four hits, striking out three, walking three and hitting a batter.
Nick Thwaits had all three RBIs for Fort Recovery.
The Indians took a 2-0 lead in the third.
Riley Post walked, stole second and went to third on an error. With two outs, Ben Homan was hit on a 1-2 pitch and stole second.
Both runners scored when Thwaits lined a double down the line.
Fort Recovery made it 3-0 in the fifth.
Kade Wendel walked, stole second and moved to third on Will Homan’s single.
Thwaits had a sacrifice fly to score Wendel with what would prove to be the winning run.
Drew Muhlenkamp and Riley Post combined on a three-hitter for Fort Recovery, striking out, walking fiveand hitting three batters.
In the Lehman fifth, Tyler Lachey led off with a single and Post came in for Muhlenkamp. After Alex Keller hit into a fielder’s choice, Bryce Kennedy was hit by a pitch.
Jared Magoteaux, who had two of Leman’s three hits, lined a double down the left-field line to score Keller and Kennedy and make it 3-2.
But, Post struck out the next four batters and Lehman was unable to get a runner past first base the rest of the game.
The Cavaliers (6-5) will host Belmont in a doubleheader on Saturday.
