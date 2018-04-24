Monday roundup: Fort Loramie baseball breaks SCAL losing streak

BOTKINS — Fort Loramie scored eight runs over the last three innings to put away a 13-4 win over Botkins on Monday. The win broke a two-game Shelby County Athletic League losing streak for the Redskins, which lost to Anna and Russia late last week.

The Trojans team made several outstanding defensive plays to limit Loramie to a 5-3 lead after the first three innings.

Austin Siegel and Dylan Albers provided the spark the Redskins needed to get the offense going in the fourth. Siegel had a key two-out single in the inning. Then, after a walk to Carter Mescher, Dylan Albers crushed a 3-run homer to right field.

The Redskins took control with four runs in the fifth. Siegel had a 2-RBI single, Mescher hammered a triple that drove in another run and Albers had an RBI groundout.

Along with Albers going 2 for 4 with a home run, Mescher, Siegel, and Jared Middendorf all had three singles on the day.

Eli Rosengarten got with win with six strikeouts and allowing giving three hits.

Nick Buettner had a triple and Anthony Opperman had a double for Botkins.

Russia 10, Jackson Center 2

The Raiders scored four runs in the sixth inning to pull away for a Shelby County Athletic League over Jackson Center on Monday.

Russia had seven hits and one error while Jackson Center had two hits and three errors. The Tigers took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third, but the Raiders scored four in the bottom half of the inning to take control.

Hunter Cohee was 2 for 4 for Russia with 2 RBIs and one run. Carter Francis was 2 for 2 with 2 RBIs and one run and Evan Monnier was 2 of 3 with two runs.

Cohee picked up the win on the mound of Russia. He pitched six innings and allowed two hits and one earned run with five strikeouts and nine walks.

Jacob Francis picked up the loss for the Tigers. He allowed four earned runs on four hits in four innings with six strikeouts and five walks.

Bryce Sosby was 1 for 4 with 1 RBI for Jackson Center.

South Adams 5, Minster 4

South Adams scored five runs in the bottom of the fourth to earn a home nonconference win over Minster on Monday.

South Adams had six hits and one error while Minster had one hit and one error. The Wildcats scored all four of their runs in the second inning.

Mike Ketner picked up the loss for Minster. He allowed five earned runs on five hits in three innings with two strikeouts.

Isaac Schmiesing had the Wildcats’ hits and one of the team’s six walks.

Marion Elgin 12, Riverside 2

Riverside scored two runs in the first inning to take an early lead, but Elgin scored three in the bottom half to take control and then pulled away to a run-rule Northwest Central Conference win on Monday with seven runs in the fifth and sixth.

Elgin had 11 hits and no errors while Riverside had seven hits and three errors.

Levi Godwin was 2 for 3 for the Pirates with 2 RBIs while Aaron Kean was 2 for 3 with a double.

RJ McGowen was credited with the loss. He allowed five earned runs on 11 hits with eight strikeouts 5 2/3 innings.

Postponed/canceled: Sidney at Vandalia-Butler (moved to Wednesday), Fairlawn at Lehman Catholic, Houston at Anna, Jackson Center at Russia, Van Wert at Versailles, Parkway at New Knoxville.

Softball

Fort Loramie 17, Botkins 7

The Redskins scored five runs in the fifth and sixth innings to earn a run-rule Shelby County Athletic League win in the first game of a doubleheader in Botkins on Monday.

Fort Loramie had 11 hits and one error while the Trojans had six hits and six errors. Botkins scored six runs in the second to take a 7-6 lead, but Fort Loramie scored five in the third to take control.

Abby Holthaus was 2 for 5 with 4 RBIs and two runs for Fort Loramie. Aleah Frilling was 2 for 4 with 1 RBI, Katelyn DeLoye was 2 for 4 with two runs and Heather Eilerman was 1 for 4 with 2 RBIs. Holthaus and Clara Gephart had triples.

Frilling picked up the win in the circle. She allowed three earned runs on six hits in six innings with five strikeouts.

Courtney Sutton was charged with the loss for Botkins. She allowed 10 earned runs on 11 hits in six innings with six strikeouts.

Sutton was 2 for 3 at the plate with two runs and 1 RBI. She had a double, as did Ashleigh Gibson.

Fort Loramie 12, Botkins 0

Fort Loramie pulled away to a five-inning run-rule win in the second game of a double header on Monday in Botkins.

The Redskins had 11 hits and one error while Botkins had four hits and two errors.

Lauren Eilerman was 3 for 3 for Fort Loramie with two runs and 1 RBI, Dana Rose was 2 for 3 with two runs and Ellie Holthaus was 2 for 3 with 1 RBI and one run. Aleah Frilling had a three-run home run and Macy Imwalle hit a two-run double.

Frilling picked up the win. She allowed four hits in five innings and had three strikeouts.

Haley Payne picked up the loss for Botkins. She allowed three earned runs on four hits in 1 1/3 innings.

Bree Charles was 2 for 3 from the plate for Botkins.

“I’m grateful to Coach (Bryan) Trego and Botkins for agreeing to get the games in tonight,” Fort Loramie coach Brad Turner said. “The weather didn’t look real promising, but the field held up in great shape over there and it is good to get these league games in.”

Russia 14, Jackson Center 4

The Raiders scored five runs in the fifth inning to earn a run-rule win over Jackson Center on Monday.

Russia had 11 hits and three errors while Jackson Center had four hits and two errors.

Kylee Sherman was 2 for 3 for Russia with 6 RBIs. She had a home run. Lexi Monnin was 2 for 2 with three runs and 2 RBIs, and Claudia Counts was 2 for 3 with 1 RBI and one run. Lexi Monnin and Katelyn Monnin both hit doubles.

Grace Saunders picked up the win for Russia. She allowed one earned run on four hits in five innings with five strikeouts.

Haley Rogers was charged with the loss for Jackson Center. She allowed six earned runs on six hits with 2 2/3 innings.

Connor Pipke was 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs for Jackson Center. She hit a home run and had a double.

Riverside 10, Marion Elgin 1

The Pirates came away with a big road Northwest Central Conference win on Monday.

Riverside had 14 hits and one error while Elgin had seven hits and six errors.

“This puts Riverside in sole first place (of the NWCC) with two games to play,” Riverside coach Andy Phelps said. “The girls played amazing defense tonight. Elgin put the ball in play but could never get a rally going because of or good defense.”

Lauren Anderson had a grand slam. Kristin Davidson was 4 for 5 with 1 RBI and five runs, Jalynn Stanley was 3 for 5 with 2 RBIs, Marissa Davis was 2 for 4 with 1 RBI and Kalin Kreglow was 2 for 4.

Stanley picked up the win. She allowed seven hits in seven innings with five strikeouts.

Postponed/canceled: Sidney at Vandalia-Butler (moved to Wednesday), Houston at Anna, New Bremen at Wapakoneta, Versailles at Arcanum.

Boys tennis

Sidney’s home matches against St. Marys and Lehman Catholic were postponed.

Fort Loramie’s Carter Mescher bunts against during a Shelby County Athletic League game against Anna last Thursday at Fort Loramie. The Redskins broke a two-game SCAL losing streak with a 13-4 win over Botkins on Monday. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/04/web1_SDN042018LorBase2-4.jpg Fort Loramie’s Carter Mescher bunts against during a Shelby County Athletic League game against Anna last Thursday at Fort Loramie. The Redskins broke a two-game SCAL losing streak with a 13-4 win over Botkins on Monday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Redskins softball squad sweeps doubleheader in Botkins