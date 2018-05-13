Friday roundup: Anna, Fort Loramie rule SCAL track meet

HOUSTON — Three records were set in the Shelby County Athletic League meet on Friday in Houston.

Fort Loramie’s Jarrett Meyer set a meet record in the 110-meter hurdles with 15.09. Fort Loramie’s Kennedi Gephart set a record in the 200-meter dash with 25.61, while Anna’s Hannah Shoemaker set a record in the 300-meter hurdles with 45.05.

Those were far from the only bright spots on the day for the Redskins and Rockets. Fort Loramie’s girls team finished first (153 points) while Anna was second (95). Anna’s boys squad finished first (146.5 points) while Fort Loramie was second (143).

Botkins’ girls were third, while Russia was fourth, Houston was fifth, Fairlawn was sixth and Jackson Center was seventh.

Houston’s boys were third, while Fairlawn was fourth, Russia was fifth, Jackson Center was sixth and Botkins was seventh.

Fort Loramie’s 4×100 girls relay of Kate Barhorst, Jenna Fischkelta, Grace Wehrman and Erin Chaney was first in 53.63. Jackson Center’s relay of Kylie Hartle, Deanna Lowry, Elizabeth Hickey and Kennadie Reese was second (53.86) and Fairlawn’s relay of Karizma Huelskamp, Tiara Ambos, Ciera Driskell and Madison Huelskamp was third (54.02).

Anna’s boys 4×100 relay of Ian Bollheimer, Alex Bruggaman, Riley Huelskamp and Jeffrey Richards was first in 45.33. Fort Loramie’s relay of Carson Moore, Charles Wray, Lane Eilerman and Jarrett Meyer was second (45.93) and Fairlawn’s relay of Jaden Rice, Jacob Couchot, Alan Asher and Jackson Jones was third (46.78).

Fort Loramie’s 4×200 girls relay of Alyssa Wrasman, Chloe Stang, Erin Chaney and Kennedi Gephart was first in 1:49. Anna’s relay of Emma Freytag, Claire Bensman, Lauren Stephens and Camryn Wilson was second (1:54.09) while Russia’s Emily Bohman, Kenzie Voisard, Becca Seger and Jessica York was third (1:54.97)

Anna’s boys 4×200 relay of Ian Bollheimer, Bart Bixler, Alex Bruggaman and Jeffrey Richards was first in 1:34. Fort Loramie’s relay of Carson Moore, Charles Wray, Lane Eilerman and Gavin Schulze was second (1:37.54) and Houston’s relay of Cameron Via, James DiLullo, Liam McKee and Dakota Francis was third (1:37.99).

Botkins’ girls 4×400 relay of Emma Koenig, Kelsie Burmeister, Jill Greve and Adriana Jutte was first in 4:13. Fort Loramie’s relay of Corynn Heitkamp, Angel Rodriguez, Chloe Stang and Erin Chaney was second (4:18) and Anna’s relay of Emma Freytag, Claire Bensman, Mackenzie Cole and Lauren Stephens was third (4:30).

Anna’s boys 4×400 relay of Derek Arling, Colton Nanik, Riley Huelskamp and Bart Bixler was first in 3:34.36 while Fort Loramie’s relay of Collin Luthman, Gavin Schulze, Evan Luthman and Joe Ballas was second (3:34.67) and Houston’s relay of Ethan Knouff, Parker Cox, Dakota Francis and Blake Jacobs was third (3:34.82).

Fort Loramie’s 4×800 girls relay of Corynn Heitkamp, Danielle Eilerman, Paige Rethman and Danielle Berning finished first in 10:15. Russia’s relay of Anna Fiessinger, Claire Meyer, Natalie Klosterman and Becca Seger was second (10:27) while Houston’s relay of Amber Stangel, Becca Selanders, Morgan Ely and Hollie Voisard was third (10:52).

Houston’s 4×800 boys relay of Tristin Freistuhler, Ethan Knouff, Blake Jacobs and Parker Cox was first in 8:21. Fort Loramie’s relay of Collin Luthman, Jason Chaney, Noah Siegel and Jake Rethman was second while Anna’s relay of Colton Nanik, Blake Ike, Bart Bixler and Patrick Toller was third (8:43).

Fort Loramie’s Alyssa Wrasman was first in the 100-meter hurdles in 15.80. Anna’s Hannah Shoemaker was second (15.91) and Botkins’ Adriana Jutte was third (16.30).

Aside from Meyer’s record in the boys 110-meter hurdles, Anna’s Austin Fogt was second (15.27) and Anna’s Alex Bruggaman was third (16.42).

Fort Loramie’s Kennedi Gephart was first in girls 100-meter dash in 12.82. Jackson Center’s Kennadie Reese was second (13.25) and Fairlawn’s Madison Huelskamp was third in 13.41.

Fairlawn’s Jackson Jones was first in the boys 100-meter hurdles in 11.29. Anna’s Jeffrey Richards was second (11.54) and Anna’s Ian Bollheimer was third (11.55).

Russia’s Becca Seger was first in the girls 1,600-meter run in 5:23. Houston’s Hollie Voisard was second (5:32) and Fort Loramie’s Danielle Eilerman was third (5:33.63).

Fort Loramie’s Joe Ballas was first in the boys 1,600-meter run in 4:29. Houston’s Tristin Freistuhler was second (4:31) and Houston’s Ethan Knouff was third (4:37).

Fort Loramie’s Kennedi Gephart was first in the girls 400-meter dash in 59.93. Danielle Berning was second (1:01) and Anna’s Emma Freytag was third (1:04).

Anna’s Bart Bixler was first in the boys 400-meter dash in 51.77. Fort Loramie’s Joe Ballas was second (51.90) and Russia’s Michael Ditmer was third (52.40).

Anna’s Hannah Shoemaker was first in the girls 300-meter hurdles in 45.05. Botkins’ Adriana Jutte was second (46.48) and Fort Loramie’s Corynn Heitkamp was third (49.85).

Fort Loramie’s Jarrett Meyer was first in the 300-meter hurdles in 40.30. Anna’s Austin Fogt was second (41.06) and Colton Nanik was third (41.79).

Russia’s Becca Seger was first in the girls 800-meter run in 2:25. Houston’s Hollie Voisard was second (2:31) and Botkins’ Emma Koenig was third (2:34).

Fort Loramie’s Joe Ballas was first in the boys 800-meter run (2:00.23) while Houston’s Ethan Knouff was second (2:00.85). Fort Loramie’s Collin Luthman was third (2:03).

Fort Loramie’s Kennedi Gephart was first in the girls 200-meter dash in 25.61. Anna’s Hannah Shoemaker was second (25.95) and Botkins’ Adriana Jutte was third (27.04).

Anna’s Jeffrey Richards was first in the boys 200-meter dash in 23.47. Houston’s Dakota Francis was second (23.59) and Fairlawn’s Alan Asher was third (23.73).

Fort Loramie’s Danielle Berning was first in the girls 3,200-meter run in 12:09. Houston’s Morgan Ely was second (12:39) and Russia’s Claire Meyer was third (12:40).

Fort Loramie’s Jake Rethman was first in the boys 3,200-meter run in 10:20. Houston’s Tristin Freistuhler was second (10:29) and Fort Loramie’s Noah Siegel was third (10:31).

Botkins’ Grace Homan won girls discus with a throw of 123-4. Houston’s Shelby Ayers was second (121-2) and Mackenzie Wenrick was third (88-6).

Fort Loramie’s Collin Detrick was first in boys shot put with 47-11.5. Anna’s Isaac Dodds was second (44-11.5) and Fairlawn’s Drew Brautigam was third (44-0.5).

Fairlawn’s Madison Huelskamp was first in girls long jump (16-4.5) while Jackson Center’s Kennadie Reese was second (15-6.5) and Anna’s Rachel Shoemaker was third (13-10.75).

Anna’s Austin Fogt was first in boys high jump with 6-3. Fairlawn’s Jackson Jones was second (6-0) and Jackson Center’s James Gambrel was third (5-10).

Fort Loramie’s Hannah Raterman was first in girls pole vault by clearing 9-6 on her first try. Anna’s Hannah Shoemaker was sixth by clearing the mark on her second try, and Russia’s Sarah Pinchot was third by clearing the mark on her third try.

Half of the field events were completed during the preliminaries on Wednesday. Those results were published in Friday’s edition.

Sidney boys 4th in GWOC meet

Sidney’s boys squad finished fourth out of 11 Greater Western Ohio Conference National League teams during the conference championship meet on Friday in Troy. The Yellow Jackets’ girls squad finished 10th.

Sidney’s boys 4×100 relay of Jalen Hudgins, Josiah Hudgins, Eric Pulfer and Kelton Stockton was first in 43.77. Sidney was third in the 4×400 relay in 3:45.

Jalen Hudgins was third in the boys 100-meter dash in 11.67 and third in the 200-meter dash in 23.45. Gavin Bockrath was third in the 1,600-meter run in 4:45.

Baseball

Russia 11, Fairlawn 2

Russia secured a share of the Shelby County Athletic League title with a win over Fairlawn on Friday.

The Raiders finish in a three-way tie for first with Fort Loramie and Anna. All three schools had 10-2 records.

No information about the game was reported.

Anna 7, Arcanum 2

Anna scored six runs in the sixth inning to jumpstart a road nonconference win on Friday.

The Rockets had 11 hits and three errors while Arcanum had four hits and one error.

Derek Coverstone was 2 for 3 for Sidney with one run while Aidan Endsley was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs and one run. Zach White hit a two-run double, while Coverstone and Jared Siegle each tripled.

Carter Elliott picked up the win for Anna. He pitched four innings and allowed one earned run on two hits with four strikeouts.

Lehman Catholic 11, Lima Perry 1

The Cavaliers wrapped up Northwest Central Conference play on Friday in Sidney with a run-rule win over Perry.

Lehman had seven hits and four errors while Perry had two hits and four errors.

Drew Barhorst picked up the win for Lehman. He pitched six innings and allowed one unearned run with seven strikeouts.

Ryan Schmidt was 2 for 3 for Lehman with one run while Brandon Barhorst was 1 for 4 with 3 RBIs. Owen Smith scored three runs.

Softball

Houston 21, Miami East 3

Houston finished the season with a big win over the Vikings on Friday. The Wildcats had 24 hits in the five-inning run-rule win.

Brooklyn Felver had four hits, including a home run that cleared the center-field fence by 30 feet. She was the winning pitcher.

Emilee Foster had three hits, including a double and a home run. Rebekah New had three hits with two doubles and Allisen Foster had two hits. Jess Monnier had three hits with a double, Judith Gillem had three hits and Melissa Compton had two hits.

Houston finishes 12-11 overall. The Wildcats were third in the SCAL with an 8-4 record.

Minster 3, Lima Senior 1

The Wildcats picked up a win in a nonconference game on Friday in Minster.

Minster had seven hits and one error while Lima Senior had two hits and one error.

Laney Hemmelgarn was 2 for 3 with 1 RBI and one run for Minster while Kaitlyn Wolf was 2 for 3 with 1 RBI. Hemmelgarn hit a double and Jordan Berelsman hit a triple.

Hemmelgarn was the winning pitcher. She allowed one earned run and had eight strikeouts in seven innings.

Anna 21, Botkins 7

Anna wrapped up Shelby County Athletic League play on Friday with a big win over Botkins.

The Rockets finish in second place in the SCAL behind Russia. Anna was 9-3 in league play, while Russia was 12-0. The Rockets finish 15-7 overall.

No information about the game was reported.

Rockets and Redskins take top two spots in boys, girls

Staff report