Saturday roundup: Lehman Catholic girls first at NWCC meet

JACKSON CENTER — Jackson Center finished the season with a 3-2 Shelby County Athletic League win over Fairlawn on Saturday.

The Tigers scored one run in each the first, second and third inning to take control. Jackson Center had five hits and five errors while Fairlawn had five hits and one error.

Bryce Sosby picked up the win for the Tigers. He pitched seven innings and allowed two unearned runs. He had nine strikeouts.

Bryden Mathis was 3 for 3 for the Tigers and Jacob Francis scored two runs.

Jackson Center finished 8-13 overall and 6-6 in SCAL play. Fairlawn finished 5-15 overall and 2-10 in league play.

Minster 11, West Liberty-Salem 0

The Wildcats picked up a big nonconference road win on Saturday.

Minster had 12 hits and no errors, while West Liberty-Salem had one hit and one error.

Jack Olberding was 3 for 4 for Minster with 1 RBI. Alex Lehmkuhl, Jared Huelsman, Jack Heitbrink and Austin Shinabery each had two hits. Olberding hit a triple.

Jack Heitbrink picked up the win on the mound. He pitched four innings and didn’t allow a hit.

Other scores: Coldwater 1, Fort Loramie 0; St. Henry 15, Russia 2.

Softball

Jackson Center 17, Fairlawn 5

The Tigers scored 12 runs in the third and fourth innings to finish the season with a run-rule win over Fairlawn.

Jackson Center had seven hits and four errors while Fairlawn had 10 hits and four errors.

Ally Russo was 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs for Jackson Center. Kennedy Jackson was 1 for 2 with 3 RBI and Riley Jackson was 1 for 2 with a three-run home run, which came in the fourth inning.

Skylar Jones was 2 for 4 with a double for Fairlawn. Renee Gent was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs, Alexia Graves was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs and Jaysmyn Phinney was 2 for 3.

Kenleigh Fortner picked up the win in the circle for Jackson Center. Jones was charged with the loss for Fairlawn.

Jackson Center finished 4-15 overall and 3-9 in SCAL play. Fairlawn finished 3-17 overall and 2-10 in league play.

Lehman Catholic girls finish first at NWCC meet

Lehman Catholic’s girls squad won the Northwest Central Conference track and field title on Saturday at Waynesfield-Goshen, while the boys finished seventh. Riverside’s boys team finished fifth, while the girls squad finished seventh.

Alanna O’Leary led the Cavaliers, sweeping the 100, 12.70; the 200 in a meet record, 25.82; and the 400, 61.22.

She also anchored the 800 relay team (with Lindsey Magoteaux, Olivia Monnin and Rylie McIver) to victory in a meet and stadium record 1:48.8.

The 400 relay (Lauren McFarland, Monnin, McIver, Magoteaux) won in a meet record 52.02; while Maria Schmiesing won the 1,600 0, 5:57.57 and Magoteaux won the long jump, 15-5 1-2.

Finishing second were McFarland, 100 hurdles, 18.01 and long jump, 14-10 1-2; Magoteaux, 100, 12.77; McIver, 300 hurdles, 48.18; Schmiesing, 800, 2:41.63; and the 1,600 relay (Monnin, Flood, Cianciolo, Schmiesing), 4:47.84.

Taking third were Monnin, 400, 66.66; McFarland, 300 hurdles, 50.97; Sophie Flood, 3,200, 15:16.14; and Madelyn Wiseman, discus, 90-1.

For Lehman’s boys, taking second were Owen Smith, long jump, 20-3 1-2; the 400 relay (Kempfer, O’Leary, Petersen, Ivey), 47.77; and the 800 relay (Kempfer, O’Leary, Petersen, Ivey), 1:39.38.

For Riverside’s boys, Kale Long, Caleb Stevens, John Zumberger and Ollie Jacobs won the 4×100 relay in 45.35. Stevens was second in the 400-meter dash in 51.68.

For the Pirates’ girls, Lauryn Sanford was second in the high jump at 5-0 and second in the 400-meter dash in 1:05. The 4×100-meter relay of Meghan Orr, Sanford, Aradia Roth and Alli Knight was third in 57.60. Roth was third in the 800-meter run in 2:50.

