Div. I track district: Sidney sends 1 relay, 3 individuals to regionals

PIQUA — One Sidney relay and three individuals earned a regional berth during the Division I district final track meet on Friday at Alexander Stadium in Piqua.

The top four placers in each event qualify for regionals. Sidney had one pole vaulter qualify for regionals on Wednesday.

Sidney’s boys 4×100 realy of Josiah Hudgins, Jalen Hudgins, Eric Pulfer and Kelton Stockton finished second in 43.73 to advance to the Division I regional meet, which will start next Wednesday at Wayne.

Sidney’s Devan Rogers finished first in shot put with a throw of 51-11.

Gavin Bockrath narrowly outran two runners to claim third place in the 1,600-meter run. Bockrath was third in 4:39 — three seconds ahead of fifth-place Andrew Kocher (Greenville).

Jalen Hudgins also narrowly earned a regional berth in the 200-meter dash. He finished fourth in 22.99 — just ahead of Northmont’s Amari Spears, who was fifth in 23.21.

Springfield’s boys finished No. 1 with 110 points, while Troy’s girls were first with 179. Sidney’s boys finished sixth out of 13 teams, while the girls finished 10th out of 12.

Sidney’s Jalen Hudgins runs the 200-meter dash during the Greater Western Ohio Conference meet at Troy Memorial Stadium on May 9. Hudgins qualified for the Div. I regional meet in 200-meter dash and as a member of the Yellow Jackets 4×100 relay. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/05/web1_SDN051018SidTrack7-4.jpg Sidney’s Jalen Hudgins runs the 200-meter dash during the Greater Western Ohio Conference meet at Troy Memorial Stadium on May 9. Hudgins qualified for the Div. I regional meet in 200-meter dash and as a member of the Yellow Jackets 4×100 relay. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News