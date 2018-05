Sidney is hosting a boys basketball camp for second through sixth graders June 19 through June 21 at Sidney Middle School. The camp will be be held from 1 to 3:30 p.m. each day.

Sidney’s boys basketball staff and players will teach shooting, offensive moves, passing/ball handling, defensive positioning and rebounding. Daily prizes will be handed down.

The cost for the camp is $20, and t-shirts are available for an extra $5.

