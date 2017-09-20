Tuesday roundup: Sidney boys soccer loses to Troy 3-1

SIDNEY — Sidney’s boys soccer team lost its second consecutive Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division game on Tuesday to Troy. The Trojans took an early lead and held off Sidney to win 3-1.

The Trojans lost to Carroll in a nonconference game on Saturday, which was their first regular season loss since 2015. They got back on track against the Yellow Jackets, as Kasheen Perdue, Elijah Williams and Conner Hubbell each scored a goal.

Gage Fridley scored Sidney’s goal.

“We played really well tonight in our loss,” Sidney coach Jamie Fridley said. “It was another game that we let slip away. We played well enough to win but we just could not find the back of the net. Troy ran a similar formation to us, so we knew what and where they wanted to go with ball. We just had a couple of unlucky breaks that lead to their three goals.”

It was the second consecutive match that Sidney sophomore Jalen Hudgins was held scoreless. Hudgins leads the GWOC with 15 goals.

Tippecanoe, which beat the Yellow Jackets 6-0 on Saturday, is in first place in the North with a 7-0 record. Troy and Vandalia-Butler both have 6-0 records. Piqua is in fourth place with a 4-1 league record, while Sidney is fifth at 5-2.

The Yellow Jackets (6-5 overall) travel to Piqua (5-2-1) next Tuesday.

Botkins 7, Cory-Rawson 0

The Trojans were led by freshman Zane Paul, who recorded a hat trick on Tuesday. Also scoring for Botkins was Andrew Monnin, Travis Barhorst, and Dalton Lane. Nathan Schneider dished out two assists and Conner Smock, Andrew Monnin and Justin Shuga each had a single assist.

Botkins had 17 shots on goal compared to two by Cory-Rawson. The Trojans (4-2-2, 2-1-1 Western Ohio Soccer League) return to action on Thursday night when they travel to Lincolnview for a 5 p.m. kickoff.

Ada 5, New Knoxville 3

Joseph Baende led the Rangers with two goals and an assist on Tuesday. Chris Covert scored a goal, while Zach Davis had two assists. Ryland Dyrness had six saves.

New Knoxville (3-5, 2-3 WOSL) plays at Allen East on Thursday.

Girls Soccer

Anna 11, Miami East 0

Taylor Noll led the Rockets with four goals, while Rylie Edwards had two. Abby Gaydosh, Ashley Heitkamp, Savannah Manger, Taylor Kauffmann and Brooke Hemsworth each had one goal apiece.

Gaydosh had two assists, while Noll, Kauffmann and Adriana Ashford both had one each. Savannah Manger had five saves and the shutout at goalkeeper.

The Rockets (9-0, 6-0 WOSL) host Delphos St. John’s on Thursday.

Lehman Catholic 10, Newton 0

Lindsey Magoteaux and Ava Behr each scored three goals while Molly Safreed scored two to help lead the Cavaliers on Tuesday. Grace Monnin and Rylie McIver each scored a goal, while Safreed had three assists and Behr had two.

The Cavaliers (8-1-1, 5-0) are ranked third in Division III in the Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association poll and play next on Monday at West Liberty-Salem.

Botkins 2, Cory-Rawson 0

Jenna Free scored off an assist by goalie Grace Homan in the first half and then scored off an assist from Claire Peterman in the second half to lead the Trojans to victory on Tuesday.

Botkins (3-4-2, 0-2-1) hosts Lincolnview on Thursday.

Girls Volleyball

Sidney 3, Fairborn 2

The Yellow Jackets kept their winning streak going heading into Wednesday’s match at Piqua. Sidney won the fifth game 15-10 to take the match on Tuesday. Sidney won the first game 25-15, lost the second 26-14, won the third 25-13 and lost the fourth 25-18.

Arielle Snider ruled the net, smashing down 17 kills while hitting 20-of-22. Alina Kindle added 14 kills and Emily Tolbert knocked down 10. Snider and Carrie Nuss each recorded a solo block and a block assist.

Allie Herrick led a scrappy Jacket defense with 22 digs. Payton Boshears was close behind with 20 and Carrie Nuss scrapped for 13. Boshears fired off seven aces, serving 31-of-33 and Herrick added four aces with a perfect 16-of-16.

Nuss set 103-of-103 for 46 assists. Nuss is currently at 1,281 career assists as she continues her climb as the new career assists leader at Sidney.

Sidney (9-5, 5-3 GWOC North) plays at Stebbins on Thursday.

Anna 3, Fort Loramie 1

Fort Loramie beat Anna 25-21, but the Rockets won the next three 25-16, 25-19 and 25-18 on Tuesday to take the Shelby County Athletic League match.

Emma Meyer had 20 kills and 12 block assists, while Macy Wiktorowski had 12 kills and four block assists. Lexi Wells led the team with 41 assists and eight block assists. Ashley Landis had 10 kills. Carly Becker had 25 digs, Rachel Shoemaker and Lindsey Barhorst had 14 digs, and Abby Towns had 12 digs.

Marissa Meiring led the Redskins with 12 kills, while Morgan Holscher had 11 and Kenzie Hoelscher had nine. Sophia Albers had a team-high 39 assists and had 11 digs. Chloe Stang had 19 digs, while Meiring and Emily Austin each had 17.

Anna (8-6, 5-2 SCAL) hosts Houston on Thursday, while Loramie (8-7, 5-2) plays at Botkins.

Russia 3, Houston 0

The Raiders beat Houston 25-11, 25-15 and 25-8 on Tuesday.

Jenna Cordonnier had seven kills, 19 assists, four blocks and four aces for the Raiders. Whitney Pleiman had 13 digs and two aces, while Laurissa Poling had six kills, six blocks and two aces. Cameo Wilson had eight kills and Lexi Monnin had six aces.

With Fort Loramie’s loss to Anna, the Raiders (8-4, 6-1) have sole control of first place in the SCAL. Russia hosts Jackson Center (7-5, 4-2) on Thursday.

Botkins 3, Fairlawn 2

Botkins won the final game 15-11 to take the match on Tuesday. The Trojans won the first game 25-21, Fairlawn won the second 28-26, Botkins won the third 25-22 and Fairlawn won the fourth 25-19.

Danielle Schwartz had 48 digs and 20 kills for the Trojans.

Lauren Dudgeon had 13 kills and 15 digs along with two blocks and two aces. Lauren Weinscenk had 21 digs, three aces and five kills while Kenedee Gallimore had 29 digs and five aces. MaCalla Huelskamp had four kills and 13 digs, while Brittany Strunk had eight assists and seven digs.

Botkins (5-8, 3-4) hosts Loramie on Thursday, while Fairlawn plays next on Saturday at the Piqua Invitational.

Clay 3, Jackson Center 1

Clay won the first two games 25-14 and 25-12, Jackson Center won the third 25-23 and Clay won the fourth 25-17 in Monday’s match at Bluffton University. Jackson Center coach Kim Metz said it was a wonderful experience for the teams to play at a large venue in regular season.

Raquel Kessler had 17 kills and 15 digs for the Tigers. Caroline Frieders had 11 kills, 16 assists and 14 digs while Madilynn Platfoot had 14 digs and 11 assists. Katie Sosby had 32 digs and Connor Pipke had 17 digs.

The Tigers play at Russia on Thursday and can tie for first place in the SCAL with a win.

New Bremen 3, Minster 0

The Cardinals beat Minster 25-15, 25-11 and 25-9 on Tuesday.

Paige Jones had 22 kills for New Bremen, while Rachel Kramer had nine and Julia Goettemoeller had seven. Abbi Thieman had 27 assists.

Paige Thobe had five kills and four digs for Minster.

New Bremen (10-1, 3-1 Midwest Athletic Conference) plays at New Knoxville on Thursday, while the Wildcats (4-5, 1-3) host St. Henry. The Cardinals are ranked second in Div. IV in the Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association poll, while St. Henry is third.

St. Henry 3, New Knoxville 0

The Redskins won 25-11, 25-10 and 25-15 on Tuesday. Carly Fledderjohann had 15 assists for the Rangers and Faith Homan had 11 digs.

New Knoxville (6-3, 2-2 MAC) hosts New Bremen on Thursday.

Girls Tennis

Butler 5, Sidney 0

In singles on Tuesday, Hailey New lost 6-2 and 6-1, Naomi Riegel lost 6-1 and 6-0 and Madison Frank lost 6-1 and 6-3. In doubles, Caroline Gallimore and Auanna Edens lost 6-1 and 6-0 and Mara Hecht and Sara Gibson lost 6-4 and 6-0.

The Yellow Jackets (8-7, 4-2 GWOC North) host Greenville on Thursday.

Boys Golf

Minster 170, Versailles 186

Adam Knapke led the Wildcats with a 41 in Tuesday’s win at Arrowhead Golf Course. Grant Koenig, Logan Lazier and Joseph Magoto each had 43 for the Wildcats.

Connor VanSkyock led Versailles with a 41. Austin Pleiman had a 45, PJ Platfoot had a 47 and Alex Keiser had a 53.

Girls Golf

New Bremen 192, Fort Recovery 239

Amy Balster led the Cardinals with a 45 on Tuesday at Arrowhead. Caylie Hall had a 48, Sarah Parker had a 46 and Cassie Stachler had a 53. New Bremen is 8-2 overall and 5-2 in the MAC.

Sidney's Jalen Hudgins, left, tries to reach the ball as Troy's Kasheen Perdue approaches on Tuesday at Sidney. The Yellow Jackets fell 3-1.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

