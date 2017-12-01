Thursday roundup: Fairlawn girls break long losing streak

SIDNEY — Fairlawn broke a 27-game losing streak with a big win on Thursday night.

Fairlawn jumped out to a 12-point first quarter lead and cruised to a 57-33 nonconference victory over Indian Lake. It’s the first victory for the team since a Feb. 6, 2016 win over Ansonia.

The Jets were led on Thursday by MaCalla Huelskamp, who scored 10 of her game-high 23 points in the first half. She made 11-of-14 free-throw attempts in the game. Lauren Dudgeon added 13 points.

Fairlawn (1-3) plays next on Monday at Mississinawa Valley.

St. Marys 53, New Knoxville 51

St. Marys made 9-of-12 free-throw attempts in the fourth quarter to help stave off a rally by New Knoxville on Thursday.

The Roughriders led at the end of every quarter, but never had an advantage larger than four points. St. Marys made 21-of-28 free-throw attempts, while New Knoxville made 11-of-17.

Megan Jurosic had 17 points and Tayler Dory and Morgan Leffell scored 10 each for the host Rangers.

Syd Cisco had 27 points and Madi Howell scored 14 for St. Marys.

New Knoxville (1-2) hosts Houston on Tuesday.

Upper Scioto Valley 47, Riverside 41 OT

Riverside rebounded after a slow start but couldn’t complete a comeback for the second consecutive game.

Upper Scioto Valley made one basket in overtime and took advantage of free-throw opportunities. Kaycee Carroll was a perfect 4 for 4 from the line in overtime, while the team made 8-of-10 attempts.

Riverside made 4-of-12 free-throw attempts in overtime.

The Pirates trailed 19-6 at the end of the first quarter but cut the deficit to three by halftime. Riverside then used an 8-4 advantage in the third to take a one-point lead, but Upper Scioto Valley forced overtime.

It was the second near-comeback for the Pirates, who trailed Bellefontaine by eight at the end of the first quarter on Tuesday and lost by one.

Shelby Giles led Riverside with 26 points and had nine rebounds. She scored 20 of her 26 in the second half. Marissa Davis had seven points and 13 rebounds.

Carroll led Upper Scioto Valley with 18, while Hayley Hunsicker scored 16, including six from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter.

Riverside (0-2) travels to Triad on Monday.

New Knoxville, Riverside lose close games