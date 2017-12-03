Sidney bowling teams compete in statewide invitational

Sidney’s boys and girls bowling traveled to Columbus on Saturday to compete in the State Kickoff Invitational at the Palace. The format was three individual team games and two baker games. Tee top 16 teams went to best three out of five baker games for matchplay.

The boys team games were a 847, 871, and a 1,024 with a 169 and a 218 in baker for a grand total of 3,129. That qualified the Yellow Jackets for seventh overall out of 30 teams.

“We struggled the first few team games during qualifying,” Sidney coach Trent Knoop said. “I think nerves were a major factor in the beginning. We were missing some easy spares that shouldn’t have been missed early on. We were able to regroup and come back with a nice 1,024 to end the individual games.

“I was pleased to see them come together when we needed to. A few of the younger bowlers stepped up and bowled well. Jaxon Rickey and Harrison Fisher really stepped up.”

Leading the way was Austin Simon with a 590 series. Damion Phillis had a 565 series. Jaxon Rickey had two games of 173 and a 221. Harrison Fisher had a lone game of a 213.

Sidney drew the No. 10 seed St. Marys in the first round and won 3-0. The Yellow Jackets then drew No. 15 seed Fairmont in the round of eight and lost 3-1.

“We had a few mental errors in the second match that cost us the match,” Knoop said. “Overall it was a good day for the boys. We didn’t let the errors in the beginning of the day affect us too much, and we had big games when needed. I’m already seeing big things from this group of young men, and were excited for the future.”

Celina beat St. Henry in the championship.

Girls

Sidney had 606, 683, and a 611 scores in team games and added a 106 and a 169 in baker for a grand total of 2175.

“We were not able to make it into matchplay,” Knoop said. “We missed a lot of spares. Big thing is experience with this group. We only have one girl that has tournament experience. This tournament has some of the best teams in all of Ohio, so I believe it was a good tournament for the girls to come see how tournament bowling works.

“They want to get better, and we will continue to teach the fundamentals, and spare shooting. I’m confident progress will continue to be made with this great group.”

Jenna Beatty led the team with a 505 series. Camryn Smith had a 409 series. Courtney Bridenbaugh had two games of 152 and a 160.

Troy defeated Gahanna Lincoln in the championship.