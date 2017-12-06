Tuesday roundup: Anna beats New Bremen 99-90 in overtime

NEW BREMEN — Anna made 10 free throws in overtime to pull away from New Bremen and earn a 99-90 win in a nonconference game on Tuesday.

Wyatt Bensman led Anna with 34 points, including three free throws in overtime. He scored 11 points in the fourth quarter to help Anna battle back from a two-point deficit at the end of the third and tie the game.

New Bremen led 43-37 at halftime, but the Rockets cut the deficit to 64-62 at the end of the third.

Riley Huelskamp added 15 points for Anna, 11 of which came in the second half. Drew Brodman scored 12, Griffin Doseck scored 11 and Bart Bixler and Joel Cathcart each added 10 points.

Grant Hoehne led New Bremen with 30 points, while Nolan Bornhorst scored 26 and Bruce Blickle added 10.

Anna made 10-of-17 free throws in overtime, while New Bremen made 4-of-9. For the game, Anna made 29-of-47 free throw attempts and New Bremen made 19-of-33.

Anna (1-0) starts Shelby County Athletic League play on Tuesday at Houston. New Bremen (0-3) plays at St. Marys on Saturday.

Russia 74, Newton 42

Jack Dapore and Jordan York each scored 18 points to lead Russia to a big nonconference on Tuesday.

The Raiders led 13-5 at the end of the first quarter and 38-16 at halftime. Dapore scored 13 points in the second half to help Russia put the game away.

Hunter Cohee scored 16 for Russia, while Daniel Kearns added nine. Russia made 28 field goals in the game and 11-of-17 free-throw attempts, while Newton made 13 field goals and 9-of-14 free throws.

Ryan Mollette led Newton with 13 points.

Russia (2-1, 1-0) plays at Jackson Center in an SCAL game on Friday.

Riverside 51, Bradford 39

Riverside earned its first win of the season on the road on Tuesday.

The Pirates used a 13-5 scoring advantage in the third quarter to take a 21-12 halftime lead. After Bradford closed the gap to four points at the end of third, Riverside pulled away with an 18-10 advantage in the fourth.

“Tonight, I was extremely happy with how our guys executed our game plan,” Riverside coach Seth Bodenmiller said. “We wanted to be active and aggressive on defense, win the rebounding battle, and be patient on offense. It took us a little while to get going on offense, but our intensity on defense allowed us to get some good shots.

“At halftime, we knew that Bradford wasn’t going to go away, and they didn’t, but I was very pleased with the fight that our guys showed. We’re happy to get one in the win column, but we understand that we have a lot of work that still needs to be done that starts again tomorrow.”

John Zumberger led Riverside with 14 points, while Kyle Knight scored 13 and led the team with six rebounds.

Riverside made 18-of-57 (32 percent) field goal attempts and had 26 rebounds.

Parker Smith led Bradford with 22 points.

Riverside (1-2) opens Northwest Central Conference play on Friday at Hardin Northern.

Girls basketball

New Knoxville 50, Houston 31

The Rangers outscored Houston 29-8 in the second half to overcome a two-point halftime deficit and earn the nonconference victory.

Erin Scott led New Knoxville with 15 points, all but four of which came in the second half. Morgan Leffel added 14 points and Megan Jurosic scored 11.

Jessica Monnier led Houston with 14.

New Knoxville (2-2) hosts Fort Recovery on Thursday in a Midwest Athletic Conference game. Houston (0-5, 0-2 SCAL) plays next on Saturday at Botkins.

Russia’s Evan Monnier looks to get around Newton’s Ryan Mollette during a nonconference game at Russia on Tuesday. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2017/12/web1_SDN120617RusBbball2-3.jpg Russia’s Evan Monnier looks to get around Newton’s Ryan Mollette during a nonconference game at Russia on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Russia’s Jack Dapore, left, drives as Newton’s James Whittaker confronts him at Russia Tuesday. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2017/12/web1_SDN120617RusBbball1-1.jpg Russia’s Jack Dapore, left, drives as Newton’s James Whittaker confronts him at Russia Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Russia blasts Newton, Riverside beats Bradford for first win