Thursday roundup: McEldowney reaches 1,000 points

DELPHOS — Versailles senior guard Kami McEldowney hit a scoring milestone in the Tigers 82-23 romp over Delphos St. John’s in a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Thursday night.

With 2:29 remaining in the game, McEldowney made a free throws to reach the 1,000-point scoring mark for her career.

McEldowney finished with 13 points, as did senior post player Danielle Winner. Caitlin McEldowney and Elizabeth Ording each scored 12 points.

Versailles (6-0, 2-0 MAC) built an eight point lead by the end of the first quarter and extended the lead to 35-15 by halftime.

The Tigers made 34-of-62 (55 percent) of shots from the floor, including 7-of-16 from 3-point range.

Versailles grabbed 14 offensive rebounds and won the battle of the boards 41-20, with Danielle Winner leading the way with nine rebounds. The Tigers turned it over just seven times to DSJ’s 20.

Versailles plays at Miami East on Saturday.

Botkins 57, Waynesfield-Goshen 39

The Trojans led 26-15 at halftime and pulled away to a nonconference win with a 14-4 scoring advantage in the third quarter.

Sarah Bergman led Botkins with 17 points, while Paige Lane added 14 and Grace Homan scored 12. Janell Greve added eight for the Trojans.

Botkins (3-1, 1-1 Shelby County Athletic League) hosts Houston on Saturday.

Riverside 42, Hardin Northern 26

Shelby Giles had a game-high 15 points as Riverside picked up its first win of the season with a 42-26 defeat of Hardin Northern on Thursday.

Senior guard Marissa Davis added seven points and led the team with 13 rebounds, five assists and five steals. Giles had seven rebounds and Kalin Kreglow had eight points and five rebounds.

Riverside led 15-6 at the end of the first quarter and used a 12-5 scoring advantage in the third quarter to put the game away.

Quinn Stewart-Evans led Hardin Northern with 11 points.

Riverside (1-2, 1-1 Northwest Central Conference) plays next on Tuesday at Jackson Center.

Fort Recovery 29, New Knoxville 23

Fort Recovery outscored New Knoxville 8-3 in the fourth quarter to pull away to a MAC win on Thursday.

New Knoxville had a 20-14 lead at halftime but didn’t score in the third quarter. Fort Recovery scored seven points in the third to take a one-point lead into the fourth.

Samantha Trego led New Knoxville with six points, while Erin Scott scored five. Grace Thien led Fort Recovery with 12 points. The Indians made 5-of-10 foul shot attempts in the game, while New Knoxville made 2-of-6.

New Knoxville (2-3, 0-1 MAC) plays next on Tuesday at Russia.

