Bowling: Sidney boys, girls beat West Carrollton

SIDNEY — Sidney’s boys and girls bowling teams beat West Carrollton on Tuesday at Bel-Mar Lanes.

The boys beat the Pirates 2513-1482 to improve to 4-0 overall and 1-0 in GWOC American Division play. Austin Simon led the team with games of 259 and a 246 for a 505 series. Damion Phillis had a 445 series, and Lucas Finke had a 435 series.

“We had control of the match very early,” Sidney coach Trent Knoop said. “After the first regular team game we were up a little over 500 pins. It was smooth sailing from there.

”It was great to get a victory during our home opener. The boys had good poise tonight, and executed their shots very well. They did a very nice job of covering their spares as well. Overall, it was a very great match for our boys.”

The girls team beat West Carrollton 1602-1479. It’s the first win of the season for the team, which is 1-3 overall and 1-0 in American Division play. Jenna Beatty led the team with a 426 series. Autumn Waxler had a 244 series.

“This was a great victory for the girls,” Knoop said. “This young team has been working very hard during practice, and this win is very well-deserved. They continued to fight all game, and it came down to the end during bakers, and our girls ended up pulling it out. Great team win, and it’s great for their confidence.”