Tuesday roundup: Russia rallies late against Anna

RUSSIA — Russia coach Spencer Cordonnier had expressed concerns with the Raiders’ offense through the first few weeks of the season. But on Tuesday night, Russia scored more than the most prolific offense in Shelby County Athletic League.

Russia outscored the Rockets by six points in the fourth quarter to earn a 57-56 in an SCAL game. The Raiders improved to 5-2 overall and 3-0 in the league with the win, while Anna dropped to 5-1 and 2-1.

The Rockets average a league-best 72.6 points per game but have had progressively smaller outputs since a season opening 99-90 overtime win over New Bremen.

Anna, which beat Covington 58-36 last Saturday, couldn’t hold down Russia in the fourth quarter on Tuesday. The Raiders trailed 41-36 at the end of the third but used a 21-15 advantage in the fourth to rally.

Jordan York scored 10 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter, including two 3-pointers. Hunter Cohee added seven of his 13 points in the fourth, and Daniel Kearns scored four of his 13 points in the quarter.

Wyatt Bensman led Anna with 21 points, including nine in the fourth. Joel Cathcart scored 12, Griffin Doseck scored 10 and Bart Bixler added nine.

Anna led 11-10 at the end of the first quarter and 27-25 at halftime.

Anna hosts Minster on Friday in nonconference action, while Russia plays at Botkins.

The Rockets are in third place in the SCAL, behind Russia and Fort Loramie (5-0, 2-0).

Jackson Center 44, Botkins 35

Botkins cut into Jackson Center’s lead late in an SCAL game on Tuesday. But the Tigers closed out the game to earn their first league win of the season.

Jackson Center led 30-21 at the end of the third quarter, but Botkins pulled to within seven in the final 30 seconds. The Tigers didn’t allow Botkins to pull any closer.

Jackson Center led 17-9 at the end of the first quarter and 23-15 at halftime.

Bryce Sosby and Christopher Elchert led Jackson Center with 12 points each, while Trent Platfoot added six.

Spencer Heuker led the Trojans with 13 points, while Zane Paul scored eight and Tyler Free added seven.

Jackson Center (3-3, 1-2) travels to Fairlawn on Friday, while Botkins hosts Russia.

Other scores: Fairlawn 48, Houston 41

Girls basketball

New Bremen 49, Fort Loramie 41

The Cardinals controlled every facet according to Fort Loramie coach Carla Siegel, from rebounding to defensive pressure to execution on offense. The Redskins tried to rally in the fourth quarter and got it down to five at one point but could not get any closer.

New Bremen was 21-of-29 from the free-throw line, while Loramie was just 5-of-8.

Paige Jones led the Cardinals with 17 points, while Kelly Naylor added 10.

Taylor Ratermann led Fort Loramie with 10 points, while Kennedy Gephart scored nine and Kenzie Hoelscher added eight.

New Bremen (7-1, 1-1 Midwest Athletic Conference) travels to Upper Scioto Valley on Thursday.

The Redskins (4-3, 3-0 SCAL) return home on Thursday night for a league game against Houston.

