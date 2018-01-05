Boys basketball: Fort Loramie beats Russia, stays undefeated

FORT LORAMIE — Fort Loramie has enjoyed tournament success against Russia the last two years but has been frustrated in regular season play.

The regular season frustration ended on Friday. The Redskins amassed a 10-point halftime lead against the Raiders and continued a solid defensive effort in the second half to secure a 47-32 win.

The Redskins put the game away by starting the third quarter on a 9-2 run. Nick Brandewie hit a basket with 6:07 left, then Austin Siegel followed about 30 seconds later with a shot off the glass that extended the lead to 35-18.

Russia didn’t cut Loramie’s lead any smaller than 12 points in the final 12 minutes.

Fort Loramie is in first place in the Shelby County Athletic League with the win. Loramie (10-0) has a 5-0 league record while Russia (7-4) is 5-1 after Friday’s game.

Russia has won the SCAL the last four seasons. In both of the last two seasons, the Raiders beat Fort Loramie twice in regular season play but lost to the Redskins in sectional finals.

Tyler Siegel led the Redskins with 11 points while Evan Berning added 10. Daniel Kearns led Russia with 10 while Jack Dapore added nine.

Tyler Siegel and Austin Siegel opened the game with baskets in the first three minutes to five Fort Loramie a 4-0 lead, but the Raiders responded with a 6-1 run over the next 2:30 to take a one-point lead.

The Redskins finished with a flurry of baskets in the last 100 seconds of the quarter. Evan Berning hit a shot with 1:38 left, then Eli Rosengarten hit a 3-pointer from the left corner and followed with a free throw after the foul to put Fort Loramie up 11-6. Berning added an inside basket with 43 seconds left to boost the lead to seven points.

Jack Dapore hit two 3-pointers over a 30-second span in the middle of the second to cut Fort Loramie’s lead to 18-14, but Dillon Braun hit a 3-pointer after a free throw from Tyler Siegel to boost the advantage to eight points.

Tyler Siegel hit a shot off the glass with 16 seconds left and followed with a free throw to give the Redskins a 26-16 halftime lead.

Russia’s Jack Dapore drives against Fort Loramie’s Dillon Braun at Fort Loramie on Friday. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/01/web1_SDN010617LorBbbLG1.jpg Russia’s Jack Dapore drives against Fort Loramie’s Dillon Braun at Fort Loramie on Friday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Evan Berning, left, drives against Russia’s Jack Dapore at Fort Loramie on Friday. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/01/web1_SDN010617LorBbbLG2.jpg Fort Loramie’s Evan Berning, left, drives against Russia’s Jack Dapore at Fort Loramie on Friday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Fort Loramie in first place in SCAL with 47-32 win

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Contact Bryant Billing at (937) 538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter.

