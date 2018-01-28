Boys basketball: Versailles runs by Minster to 61-41 win

MINSTER — Friday’s showdown between Midwest Athletic Conference leaders turned into a Versailles showcase.

The Tigers took control early and dominated nearly every facet in a 61-41 victory. Versailles improves to 14-1 overall and 5-0 in the MAC, while Minster falls to 9-4 and 3-1.

Minster pulled within five points early in the second quarter but Versailles finished on a 10-4 run to pull out to a 30-19 lead.

The Tigers scored the first seven points of the third quarter to go up 37-19. AJ Ahrens made a basket in the first 20 seconds of the fourth quarter to give Versailles a 51-31 lead, and the advantage stayed around 20 points for the rest of the game.

Justin Ahrens led Versailles with 24 points while AJ Ahrens added 12. Jarod Schulze led Minster with 14 points while Cody Frericks added 10.

The win is the latest in a hot stretch for Versailles. Since the team’s 48-46 overtime loss to Fort Loramie on Jan. 9, they’ve won four consecutive games by margins of 15 or more points.

The Tigers will try to keep their winning streak up on Saturday when they travel to Russia. Minster continues MAC play on Monday when they host St. Henry (11-2, 2-1).

Minster took an early 5-2 lead, but Versailles scored the next 12 points to pull ahead. Carter May capped off the run for the Tigers with a 3-pointer from the right corner.

Cody Frericks scored three baskets in the first three minutes of the second, the last of which cut Versailles’ lead to 20-15 with 5:15 left. The Tigers responded with an 8-0 run, with the last three points coming on a free throw and basket in the paint from Noah Richard.

Minster’s Jarod Schulze and Jack Heitbrink scored baskets in the last 70 seconds of the second to cut Versailles’ halftime lead to 11 points.

Tigers score first seven points of third quarter to run away

