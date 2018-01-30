Posted on by

Girls basketball: Versailles, Minster ranked in AP state polls


Minster falls to No. 6 in Div. IV after pair of losses

Staff report

Kami McEldowney dribbles ahead of Minster defenders during a Midwest Athletic Conference game last Thursday. The Tigers are ranked No. 1 in Div. IV. Mike Ullery | AIM Media Midwest


Versailles remains the top-ranked team in Division III in the Associated Press state poll, while Minster remains ranked in Div. IV despite two losses over the last week.

The Tigers (17-1) beat Minster last Thursday in a Midwest Athletic Conference showdown.

Minster also lost on Saturday at Anna in nonconference play. The Wildcats (14-3) were ranked No. 1 in Div. IV last week but are No. 6 this week after the pair of losses.

All Division I through IV polls are below, with win-loss record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses). A statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters rate Ohio high school basketball teams each week.

DIVISION I
1. Newark (17) 17-0 187
2. W. Chester Lakota W. (1) 17-1 151
3. Pickerington Cent. (1) 18-1 143
4. Dublin Coffman 17-1 128
5. Canton McKinley 16-1 108
6. Solon 15-2 93
7. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame 14-3 53
8. Dresden Tri-Valley 13-2 42
9. Stow-Munroe Falls 15-2 35
10. Wadsworth 16-2 33

Others receiving 12 or more points: Tol. Notre Dame 15. Canfield 14. Mason 12.

DIVISION II
1. Beloit W. Branch (14) 15-0 176
2. Gates Mills Gilmour (3) 14-2 144
3. Germantown Valley View 17-1 127
4. Bellevue 16-1 116
5. Zanesville Maysville (1) 13-1 89
6. Tipp City Tippecanoe 16-2 85
7. Washington C.H. Miami Trace 16-2 59
8. Trotwood-Madison 13-2 56
9. Tol. Rogers 13-3 41
10. McArthur Vinton County 15-1 26

Others receiving 12 or more points: Washington C.H. 25. Warren Howland 20. Vincent Warren 12.

DIVISION III
1. Versailles (7) 17-1 160
2. Cols. Africentric (9) 16-1 158
3. Cin. Summit Country Day 14-0 98
4. Kirtland 18-0 84
5. Doylestown Chippewa 17-0 74
(tie) Waynesville (1) 17-0 74
7. Archbold 14-1 64
8. Findlay Liberty-Benton 15-1 60
9. Ottawa-Glandorf 14-2 44
10. Minford 18-0 26
(tie) Proctorville Fairland 16-2 26

Others receiving 12 or more points: Loudonville 20. Garrettsville Garfield 19. N. Lima S. Range 18. Berlin Hiland (1) 18. Cardington-Lincoln 17. Elyria Cath. 12.

DIVISION IV
1. Waterford (9) 13-1 162
2. Ottoville (4) 16-1 145
3. N. Jackson Jackson-Milton (3) 15-0 114
4. Fairfield Christian 15-2 105
5. Sugar Grove Berne Union 15-1 96
6. Minster 14-3 90
7. Portsmouth Notre Dame 17-0 86
8. Ft. Recovery 12-2 61
9. Cornerstone Christian (2) 13-4 27
10. Steubenville Cath. Cent. 13-3 21

Others receiving 12 or more points: N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 20.

