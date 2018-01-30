Monday roundup: Botkins rallies against New Knoxville

BOTKINS — Botkins used a big defensive effort in the second half to battle back and beat New Knoxville 39-26 in a nonconference game on Monday.

The Rangers led 19-15 at halftime, but Botkins used an 8-2 scoring advantage in the third quarter and a 16-5 advantage in the fourth to come back. Paige Lane scored nine of her game-high 11 points in the second half to help the Trojans come back, and Janell Greve added five.

Sarah Bergman added nine points for Botkins, with five coming in the fourth quarter. The Trojans made 15 field goals and 6-of-7 free-throw attempts.

Erin Scott hit a pair of 3-pointers in the first half and led New Knoxville with six points. The Rangers made 10 field goals and 3-of-3 foul shots.

Botkins (11-6, 5-5 Shelby County Athletic League) plays at Russia on Thursday. New Knoxville (6-13, 0-7 Midwest Athletic Conference) hosts Versailles on Thursday.

Riverside 46, Urbana 34

Riverside jumped out quick and earned its fourth consecutive victory at home on Monday.

Marissa Davis, Shelby Giles and Kalin Kreglow each led the Pirates with 10 points, while Courtnie Smith scored nine points and had six rebounds. Giles and Kreglow each brought down 10 rebounds, while Kreglow also added four of the team’s 13 assists.

Riverside led 14-6 at the end of the first quarter and 23-13 at halftime. The Pirates closed out the win with a 10-7 scoring advantage in the third quarter. Urbana outscored Riverside 14-13 in the fourth.

Alaina Lyons led Urbana (3-14) with 12 points.

Riverside (7-9, 4-2 Northwest Central Conference) plays at Southeastern on Tuesday.

Newton 54, Houston 46

A big game from Tatum McBride and a double-double from Anna Wolfe helped Newton beat Houston in a nonconference game on Monday night.

McBride scored a game-high 27 points and added seven assists, while Wolfe added 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Indians, who improved to 12-6 with the win.

Jess Monnier led Houston (6-12, 3-7 Shelby County Athletic League) with 16.

The Wildcats host Fort Loramie on Thursday in SCAL action.

Boys basketball

St. Henry 53, Minster 38

Minster lost its second consecutive home MAC game on Monday. The Redskins jumped out to a 13-9 lead by the end of the first quarter and used an 11-6 scoring advantage in the second to boost their halftime advantage to 24-15.

Minster stayed even with St. Henry at 14-14 in the third quarter, but the Redskins closed out the win with a 15-9 scoring advantage in the fourth.

Mike Ketner and Jarod Schulze led Minster with eight points apiece. The Wildcats shot 13 for 39 (33 percent) from the field and were outrebounded 23-22.

Zach Niekamp, Ryan Luttmer and Devin Huelskamp each scored 11 points for St. Henry. The Redskins (14-2, 4-1 MAC) shot 20 for 44 (45 percent) from the field.

The Wildcats (9-5, 3-2) continue MAC play on Friday at Marion Local.

Botkins’ Paige Lane drives past New Knoxville’s Jacklyn Leffel during a nonconference game on Monday at Botkins. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/01/web1_SDN013118BotGbbJA1.jpg Botkins’ Paige Lane drives past New Knoxville’s Jacklyn Leffel during a nonconference game on Monday at Botkins. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News Botkins’ Sarah Bergman shoots a 3-pointer during a nonconference game on Monday at Botkins. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/01/web1_SDN013118BotGbbJA3.jpg Botkins’ Sarah Bergman shoots a 3-pointer during a nonconference game on Monday at Botkins. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News Botkins’ Janell Greve shoots to during a nonconference game on Monday at Botkins. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/01/web1_SDN013118BotGbbJA2.jpg Botkins’ Janell Greve shoots to during a nonconference game on Monday at Botkins. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Riverside wins fourth in a row, Houston falls to Newton