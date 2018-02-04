Friday roundup: Big second quarter helps Fort Loramie beat Houston

HOUSTON — Fort Loramie used another strong defensive effort to defeat Shelby County Athletic League foe Houston 68-32 on Friday night.

The Redskins got off to a slow start as the Wildcats came out extremely patient, moving the ball along the perimeter. Fort Loramie led 7-3 after one quarter of play. However, the slow start would not continue into the next eight minutes.

Fort Loramie blitzed Houston in the second quarter 25-0. Dillon Braun hit three 3-pointers, and Evan Berning chipped in seven points during the run. The third quarter was more of the same as the Redskins built a 54-15 heading into the final period. Houston outscored Fort Loramie 17-14 in the last quarter.

Braun led Fort Loramie with 18 points while Nick Brandewie finished with nine. James DiLullo and Caleb Sluss each scored 10 points for Houston.

Jackson Center 48, Fairlawn 33

Three players scored in double figures to help Jackson Center earn a big SCAL win on Friday.

Bryce Sosby scored 10 of his game-high 17 points in the first half to help the Tigers take a 25-14 lead. The Jets outscored Jackson Center 7-4 in the third quarter, but the Tigers closed out the win with a 19-12 scoring advantage in the fourth. Jackson Center made 13-of-18 free-throw attempts in the fourth to close out the win.

Aidan Reichert added 12 points for Jackson Center while Trent Platfoot scored 11. Luke Hickman scored nine points for Fairlawn while Drew Braugtigam added nine.

Anna 71, Lehman Catholic 47

Anna ran away in the second half on a nonconference game on Friday.

The Rockets led 15-12 at the end of the first quarter and 33-25 at halftime. They used a 23-12 scoring advantage in the third quarter to put the game away and outscored Lehman 16-10 in the fourth.

Five players scored in double figures for Anna. Griffin Doseck scored 16 points, Bart Bixler scored 13, Wyatt Bensman scored 14, Riley Huelskamp scored 11 and Drew Brodman scored 10.

Kameron Lee and Preston Rodgers each led Lehman with 16 points.

Versailles 64, New Knoxville 35

Versailles beat New Knoxville in a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Friday.

Versailles took a 12-6 lead in the first quarter and led 30-10 at halftime. The Tigers increased their lead to 52-29 in the third quarter on their way to the 29-point victory.

Justin Ahrens led Versailles with a game-high 32 points, while Nathan Tinnerman led the Rangers with 16 points.

Versailles improved to 16-1 overall and 6-0 in the MAC with the win. They will play host to Vandalia-Butler on Tuesday.

Coldwater 56, New Bremen 46

New Bremen stayed close in the first half but the Cavaliers ran away in the second half of Friday’s MAC game.

Coldwater led 21-19 at halftime and outscored the Cardinals 18-12 in the third and 17-15 in the fourth.

Luke Vonderhaar led Coldwater with 10 points.

Marion Elgin 51, Riverside 21

Marion Elgin used a 16-3 scoring advantage in the second quarter to jumpstart a big Northwest Central Conference win over the Pirates on Friday.

Riverside trailed 9-6 at the end of the first quarter but couldn’t keep up after that. Elgin won the third quarter 12-7 and the fourth 14-5.

“They are a very good and well-balanced team,” Riverside coach Seth Bodenmiller said. “Tonight, I thought that we allowed them to dictate our offense and we couldn’t get a lot of open looks from their defense. Then, the shots we did get weren’t falling in and they shot the ball extremely well.

“Based on our scouting report, I don’t think that they did anything that surprised us, we just didn’t have an answer for them on the offensive end of the court.”

Trey Lane led Riverside with eight points.

Anna’s Wyatt Bensman drives past Lehman Catholic’s Conor O’Leary during at nonconference game on Friday at Anna. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/02/web1_SDN0203AnnaBbbJA1.jpg Anna’s Wyatt Bensman drives past Lehman Catholic’s Conor O’Leary during at nonconference game on Friday at Anna. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Riley Huelskamp, center, fights with Lehman’s Brendan O’Leary, left, and Kameron Lee for a rebound during a nonconference game on Friday at Anna. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/02/web1_SDN020318AnnaBbbJA2.jpg Anna’s Riley Huelskamp, center, fights with Lehman’s Brendan O’Leary, left, and Kameron Lee for a rebound during a nonconference game on Friday at Anna. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Jackson Center earns SCAL win, Anna beats Lehman Catholic