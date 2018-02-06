Sidney swimming update: Yellow Jackets boys finish 5th in GWOC meet

TROTWOOD — Sidney’s boys swimming team finished sixth out of 18 teams in the Greater Western Ohio Conference meet last Thursday at Trotwood-Madison. The Yellow Jackets had 159 points, one point behind No. 5 Springboro.

Seven boys made up the entire team that competed for the conference meet. Medals went to the top eight finishers in every event.

In the individual events, Collin McClain placed first in the 50 Yard freestyle and Badin Brewer fifth. The 100 Yard Freestyle finished with Collin McClain in first, Caleb Johnson second and Nathan Johnson fourth.

The team of Jaden Humphrey, VanTilburgh, Johnson and McClain was fourth in the 200 Medley relay. VanTilburgh, Johnson, Humphrey and McClain were fifth in the 200 Free, and Logan Searcy, Nathan Johnson, Brennan McClain and Caleb Johnson were seventh in the 400 Free.

Jaden Humphrey also finished 12th in both the 200 IM and 100 Back to score points for the Yellow Jackets. Caleb Johnson was 15th in the 100 Butterfly and Brennan McClain was 14th in the 500 Free.

Sidney’s girls team was made up of five girls and finished 15th out of 17 teams. Lydia Brewer, Madelyn Jennings, Lindsey Carr and Logan Frasure were 11th in the 200 Free and 13th in the 400 Free, while the team of Brewer, Jenny Barnes, Frasure and Jennings was 15th in the 200 Medley.

The team will be competing at Trotwood on Friday and Saturday in the Division I sectional meet for a chance to qualify for districts.

Sidney boys, girls win meet with CBC teams

Sidney hosted an Invitational Meet with Central Buckeye Conference teams Bellefontaine, Benjamin Logan, Indian Lake and Urbana on Jan. 20 at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. There were 121 swimmers who participated, with the top six finishers in each event earning points for their teams.

Sidney boys and girls combined to bring home the win.

For the boys, the team of Logan Searcy, Colin Freistuhler, Caleb Johnson and Nathan Johnson placed first in the 200 Yard Medley Relay. Wes Brubaker, Pradyumna Maladkar, Brennan McClain and Badin Brewer took second.

In both the 200 Yard Freestyle Relay and the 400 Yard Freestyle Relay, it was Caleb Johnson, Jaden Humphrey, Colllin McClain and Chase VanTilburgh in first and Nathan Johnson, Badin Brewer, Brennan McClain and Logan Searcy in second.

For the girls, the team of Duda Viana, Lina Thiele, Rebekah Roller and Lindsey Carr placed sixth in the 200 Yard Medley Relay. In the 200 Yard Freestyle Relay, the team of Lydia Brewer, Jennifer Barnes, Madelyn Jennings and Logan Frasure placed third, and Lina Thiele, Caroline Gallimore, Rebekah Roller and Lindsey Carr were fifth.

The 400 Yard Freestyle Relay saw Lydia Brewer, Lindsey Carr, Madelyn Jennings and Logan Frasure finish third and Jennifer Barnes, Caroline Gallimore, Lina Thiele and Rebekah Roller place fifth.

In the 200 Yard Freestyle, Troy Oltman placed third and Ian Bonifas sixth. The 500 Yard Freestyle saw Brennan McClain in first, Wes Brubaker in second and Troy Oltman fifth. The 100 Yard Butterfly ended with Chase VanTilburgh in first, Jaden Humphrey second and Eli Christman fourth.

Logan Searcy finished first in the 200 IM with Pradyumna Maladkar in second and Tyler Overholser in third. Jaden Humphrey was first in the 100 Yard Backstroke and Nobel Zhou fourth. The 100 Yard Breaststroke ended with Chase VanTilburgh in first, Colin Freistuhler fifth and Malta Schulze sixth.

For the girls, Lydia Brewer placed fourth in the 50 Yard Freestyle and second in the 100 Yard Freestyle. Madelyn Jennings was sixth in the 50 Yard Freestyle. Emily Jones placed sixth in the 500 Yard Freestyle. In the 200 Yard IM, Rebekah Roller placed fifth. Logan Frasure placed fourth in the 100 Yard Butterfly. The 100 Yard Breaststroke saw Madelyn Jennings take second. Lina Thiele placed fourth in the 100 Yard Breaststroke.

Yellow Jackets compete in Trotwood Classic

Sidney traveled to Trotwood for the annual Trotwood Classic on Jan. 13 and 14. There were 13 schools and 350 swimmers who participated. The top 16 finishers in each event were awarded points.

In individual events, three girls and 12 boys placed. For the girls, Logan Frasure finished seventh place in the 100 Backstroke, eighth place in the 50 Freestyle and 10th in the 100 Freestyle. Lydia Brewer placed 13th in the 100 Backstroke and 14th in the 50 Freestyle. Silvia Lonnberg placed 15th in the 100 Breaststroke.

For the boys, Chase VanTilburgh finished second in the 50 Freestyle, 200 breast and the 100 Breaststroke and third in the 200 IM. Collin McClain finished third in the 100 Freestyle and fourth in the 50 Freestyle.

Jaden Humphrey placed fourth in the 100 Backstroke, fifth in the 200 Breaststroke, eighth in the 200 Backstroke and 10th in the 200 IM. Brennan McClain placed seventh in the 100 Butterfly and 12th in the 100 Freestyle. Logan Searcy finished eighth in the 100 Backstroke.

Caleb Johnson placed eighth in the 100 Breaststroke, 10th in the 100 Freestyle and 14th in the 50 Freestyle. Nathan Johnson was 10th in the 200 Freestyle. Wes Brubaker finished 12th in the 100 Backstroke. Collin Freistuhler was 13th in the 100 Breaststroke and Braden Guinther was 16th in the 200 Freestyle.

The relay events consisted of 200 yard and 400 yard Freestyle and Medleys. In the girls 400 Yard Medley Relay, the team of Lydia Brewer, Jennifer Barnes, Logan Frasure and Madelyn Jennings placed ninth.

The boys had three teams place. The team of Jaden Humphrey, Chase VanTilburgh, Caleb Johnson and Collin McClain finished fifth. In ninth was the team of Wes Brubaker, Colin Freistuhler, Logan Searcy and Brennan McClain. Finishing 12th was Nathan Johnson, Pradyumna Maladkar, Eli Christman and Badin Brewer.

The 400 Yard Freestyle Relay girls team of Lydia Brewer, Lindsey Carr, Madelyn Jennings and Logan Frasure placed 12th. This relay also saw three teams earn points for the boys.

The team of Collin McClain, Caleb Johnson, Jaden Humphrey and Chase VanTilburgh finished fifth. Brennan McClain, Wes Brubaker, Nathan Johnson and Logan Searcy finished eighth and Colin Freistuhler, Eli Christman, Pradyumna Maladkar and Badin Brewer 14th.

The 200 Yard Freestyle Relay ended with a 12th place finish for Lydia Brewer, Jennifer Barnes, Madelyn Jennings and Logan Frasure. This team also placed 14th in the 200 Yard Medley Relay.

For the boys, the 200 Yard Freestyle Relay ended with a third place finish for the team of Collin McClain, Logan Searcy, Jaden Humphrey and Chase VanTilburgh. Badin Brewer, Nathan Johnson, Brennan McClain and Caleb Johnson placed eighth and Colin Freistuhler, Braden Guinther. Eli Christman and Wes Brubaker was 13th.

The 200 Yard Medley Relay resulted in a fourth-place finish for the team of Jaden Humphrey, Chase VanTilburgh, Caleb Johnson and Collin McClain. Wes Brubaker, Colin Freistuhler, Logan Searcy and Brennan McClain finished ninth.

The Sidney boys Relay Team of Caleb Johnson, Collin McClain, Chase VanTilburgh and Jaden Humphrey poses after finishing second in the 200 Medley and the 200 Free Relay in the GWOC American League race on Jan. 27.

Yellow Jackets host meet against CBC squads, compete in Trotwood Classic