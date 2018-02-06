Fort Loramie, Versailles ranked in AP polls

Versailles and Fort Loramie remain ranked in Divisions III and IV, respectively, in this week’s Associated Press state poll.

The Redskins (18-1) beat Houston and Marion Local last weekend and have three games left in regular season, all against Shelby County Athletic League opponents. The Redskins, which moved up from No. 4 to No. 2 in Div. IV, will host Jackson Center on Friday and Anna on Saturday.

Versailles (18-1) beat New Knoxville last Friday. The Tigers, which moved up from No. 7 to No. 5 in D-III, host Vandalia-Butler on Tuesday night and play at St. Henry on Friday.

All Division I through IV polls are below, with win-loss record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses). A statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters rate Ohio high school basketball teams each week.

DIVISION I 1. Huber Hts. Wayne (14) 18-0 174 2. Solon (3) 15-0 153 3. Cin. Moeller (1) 15-3 123 4. Upper Arlington 17-1 120 5. Pickerington N. 16-2 94 6. Tol. St. John’s 14-3 87 7. Sylvania Southview 16-1 72 8. Springfield 15-3 45 9. Cin. Princeton 14-3 39 (tie) Logan 15-2 39

Others receiving 12 or more points: Hilliard Bradley 22. Lakewood St. Edward 16.

DIVISION II 1. Wauseon (14) 18-0 168 2. Cols. Beechcroft (2) 16-1 139 3. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (1) 16-0 123 4. Poland Seminary (1) 16-0 113 5. Cols. Eastmoor 16-3 84 6. Proctorville Fairland 16-3 67 7. Parma Hts. Holy Name 13-2 46 8. Cin. McNicholas 16-3 45 9. Elida 15-2 31 10. Trotwood-Madison 16-3 25

Others receiving 12 or more points: Thornville Sheridan 24. Mentor Lake Cath. 18. Chillicothe Unioto 17. Akr. SVSM 14.

DIVISION III 1. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (11) 17-0 157 2. Ottawa-Glandorf (4) 17-0 153 3. Cin. Deer Park (1) 17-0 134 4. Leavittsburg Labrae (1) 15-0 117 5. Versailles (1) 18-1 89 6. Oregon Stritch 16-1 74 7. Oak Hill 16-1 72 8. Cols. Ready 14-1 63 9. Cols. Wellington 13-4 37 10. Gahanna Cols. Academy 15-1 29

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cols. Africentric 15. N. Lima S. Range 14. Archbold 13.

DIVISION IV 1. Mansfield St. Peter’s (14) 19-0 162 2. Fort Loramie (1) 18-1 140 3. McDonald (1) 15-1 133 4. Hannibal River 15-1 89 5. St. Henry 15-3 76 6. Bristol 14-2 68 7. Pettisville 16-2 58 8. Spring. Cath. Cent. 14-3 47 9. Hicksville 15-2 25 10. Berlin Hiland 14-5 24

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cornerstone Christian (2) 21. Tol. Christian 18. Richmond Hts. 16. Pandora-Gilboa 13.

Fort Loramie senior guard Eli Rosengarten drives by Marion Local's Nick Tangeman during a nonconference game on Saturday.

Tigers fifth in Div. III, Redskins second in D-IV