Fort Loramie, Versailles ranked in AP polls

Versailles and Fort Loramie remain ranked in Divisions III and IV, respectively, in this week’s Associated Press state poll.
The Redskins (18-1) beat Houston and Marion Local last weekend and have three games left in regular season, all against Shelby County Athletic League opponents. The Redskins, which moved up from No. 4 to No. 2 in Div. IV, will host Jackson Center on Friday and Anna on Saturday.
Versailles (18-1) beat New Knoxville last Friday. The Tigers, which moved up from No. 7 to No. 5 in D-III, host Vandalia-Butler on Tuesday night and play at St. Henry on Friday.
All Division I through IV polls are below, with win-loss record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses). A statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters rate Ohio high school basketball teams each week.
|DIVISION I
|1. Huber Hts. Wayne (14)
|18-0
|174
|2. Solon (3)
|15-0
|153
|3. Cin. Moeller (1)
|15-3
|123
|4. Upper Arlington
|17-1
|120
|5. Pickerington N.
|16-2
|94
|6. Tol. St. John’s
|14-3
|87
|7. Sylvania Southview
|16-1
|72
|8. Springfield
|15-3
|45
|9. Cin. Princeton
|14-3
|39
|(tie) Logan
|15-2
|39
Others receiving 12 or more points: Hilliard Bradley 22. Lakewood St. Edward 16.
|DIVISION II
|1. Wauseon (14)
|18-0
|168
|2. Cols. Beechcroft (2)
|16-1
|139
|3. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (1)
|16-0
|123
|4. Poland Seminary (1)
|16-0
|113
|5. Cols. Eastmoor
|16-3
|84
|6. Proctorville Fairland
|16-3
|67
|7. Parma Hts. Holy Name
|13-2
|46
|8. Cin. McNicholas
|16-3
|45
|9. Elida
|15-2
|31
|10. Trotwood-Madison
|16-3
|25
Others receiving 12 or more points: Thornville Sheridan 24. Mentor Lake Cath. 18. Chillicothe Unioto 17. Akr. SVSM 14.
|DIVISION III
|1. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (11)
|17-0
|157
|2. Ottawa-Glandorf (4)
|17-0
|153
|3. Cin. Deer Park (1)
|17-0
|134
|4. Leavittsburg Labrae (1)
|15-0
|117
|5. Versailles (1)
|18-1
|89
|6. Oregon Stritch
|16-1
|74
|7. Oak Hill
|16-1
|72
|8. Cols. Ready
|14-1
|63
|9. Cols. Wellington
|13-4
|37
|10. Gahanna Cols. Academy
|15-1
|29
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cols. Africentric 15. N. Lima S. Range 14. Archbold 13.
|DIVISION IV
|1. Mansfield St. Peter’s (14)
|19-0
|162
|2. Fort Loramie (1)
|18-1
|140
|3. McDonald (1)
|15-1
|133
|4. Hannibal River
|15-1
|89
|5. St. Henry
|15-3
|76
|6. Bristol
|14-2
|68
|7. Pettisville
|16-2
|58
|8. Spring. Cath. Cent.
|14-3
|47
|9. Hicksville
|15-2
|25
|10. Berlin Hiland
|14-5
|24
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cornerstone Christian (2) 21. Tol. Christian 18. Richmond Hts. 16. Pandora-Gilboa 13.