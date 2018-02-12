Saturday roundup: Jackson Center beats Temple Christian in OT

JACKSON CENTER — Jackson Center outscored Lima Temple Christian by four points in overtime to earn a 35-31 nonconference win on Saturday.

The Tigers led 14-9 at halftime and 22-16 at the end of the third quarter, but Temple Christian used a 13-7 scoring advantage in the fourth to tie the game 29-29. Trent Platfoot made a 3-pointer in overtime and Bryce Sosby and Christopher Elchert combined for three foul shots to help the Tigers win.

Sosby led Jackson Center with 11 points while Elchert added 10 points. Jackson Center made 13 field goals and 3-of-7 free-throw attempts.

Noah Howell led Temple Christian with 22 points. Temple Christian made 12 field goals and 2-of-3 foul shots.

Jackson Center (11-9, 5-6 Shelby County Athletic League) hosts Houston on Friday.

Botkins 46, Waynesfield-Goshen 39

Botkins snapped a nine-game losing streak in a nonconference game against Waynesfield-Goshen on Saturday.

Goshen led 9-8 at the end of the first quarter, but Botkins used a 17-7 scoring advantage in the second quarter to take the lead for good. The Tigers outscored Botkins 14-10 in the third quarter to pull within 35-30, but the Trojans won the fourth quarter 11-9.

Spencer Heuker led Botkins with 14 points while Conner Smock scored 10. The Trojans made 13 field goals and 16-of-28 free-throw attempts.

Botkins (7-14, 2-10 SCAL) wraps up regular season play next Saturday at home against Lima Perry.

St. Marys 49, Minster 45

Minster led by nine points at the end of the first quarter, but St. Marys battled back to get a nonconference win on Saturday.

The Roughriders outscored Minster 20-10 in the second quarter to take a 28-27 halftime lead. The Wildcats outscored St. Marys 11-7 in the third, but the Roughriders won the fourth 14-7 to earn the win.

Mike Ketner led Minster with 13 points. The Wildcats shot 17 for 42 (40 percent) from the field and outrebounded St. Marys 27-24. Braden Dunlap led the Roughriders with 17 points. St. Marys shot 20 for 43 (46.5 percent) from the field.

The Wildcats (11-7, 4-3 Midwest Athletic Conference) will host Fort Recovery on Friday.

New Bremen 62, Fort Jennings 59 OT

New Bremen outscored Fort Jennings 8-5 in overtime to earn a nonconference win on Saturday.

New Bremen led 16-10 at the end of the first quarter, 33-22 at halftime and 44-34 at the end of the third. Fort Jennings used a 20-10 advantage in the fourth to force overtime, but Avery Powers, Nolan Bornhorst and Luke Vonderhaar each made free throws in overtime to help the Cardinals win.

Powers led New Bremen with 18 points and had seven rebounds while Grant Hoehne scored 14 and brought down eight rebounds. Bornhorst scored 11 points and had five rebounds. New Bremen made 20-of-53 field goals attempts (38 percent).

Cole Horstman led Fort Jennings with 20 points.

New Bremen (9-11) travels to Delphos St. Johns next Friday.

Ansonia 43, Riverside 42

Riverside led Ansonia 13-7 at the end of the first quarter, but the Tigers used a 19-11 scoring advantage in the second and 8-4 advantage in the third to take control of a nonconference game on Saturday.

The Pirates outscored Ansonia 14-9 in the fourth quarter but came just short of a comeback.

“We got off to a great start tonight, but then we went through an eight-minute period in the first and second quarters where we let them score 20 unanswered points,” Riverside coach Seth Bodenmiller said. “In the fourth quarter, the score went back and forth a few times and we got a great look at the end, but we just couldn’t knock it down.”

Lane Willoby led Riverside with 11 points while Wyatt Auflick scored 10. Trey Lane led the team with six rebounds.

Riverside shot 16 for 42 (38.1 percent) from the field and outrebounded Ansonia 25-16.

The Pirates (8-12, 3-4 Northwest Central Conference) will play next on Friday at home against Upper Scioto Valley.

Other scores: Delphos Jefferson 66, Russia 59; Mississinawa valley 51, Houston 36.

Girls basketball

Botkins 45, Allen East 42 OT

Botkins senior center Sarah Bergman went over 1,000 career points and helped the Trojans earn an overtime win over Allen East in a nonconference game on Saturday.

Allen East led 10-9 at the end of the first quarter and 17-16 at halftime, but Botkins battled back to take a 28-25 lead at the end of the third. Allen East tied the game at 38-38 to force overtime, but the Trojans made seven free throws in the extra period to earn the three-point win.

Bergman went over 1,000 career points on a basket in the fourth quarter. She finished with 17 points and has 1,003 career points after Saturday’s game.

Paige Lane added 14 points for Botkins. The Trojans made seven field goals in the game and 21-of-27 free-throw attempts.

Lauren Criblez led Allen East with 18. Allen East made 17 field goals and 7-of-14 free-throw attempts.

Botkins (13-8, 5-7 Shelby County Athletic League) wraps up regular season play on Tuesday at home against New Bremen.

Anna 45, Middletown Madison 17

Anna rolled past Middletown Madison to a nonconference win on Saturday.

The Rockets led 13-9, 31-10 and 40-11 at the quarter breaks.

Macey Huelskamp led Anna with 15 points and 11 rebounds while Breah Kuck added eight points. The Rockets made 16 field goals and 9-of-14 free-throw attempts.

Anna finishes regular season with a 16-6 overall record. The Rockets will open sectional play next Saturday against Arcanum.

Greenville 50, Sidney 37

Sidney stayed with Greenville for three quarters but couldn’t keep up in the fourth of a Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division game on Saturday.

Sidney jumped out to a 5-2 lead early on with five points from Alina Kindle before Greenville went on a 10-0 run to claim the lead. Greenville led 17-8 at the end of the first.

Carly Dean scored seven points in the second quarter as Sidney cut into Greenville’s lead and reduced its deficit to a single point by halftime at 23-22.

Greenville led 33-30 entering the fourth quarter. Behind Saki Nakamura, who scored 10 of her game-high 15 points in the final period, Greenville pulled away in the fourth with a 17-7 scoring edge.

Morgan Gilbert added 11 points for Greenville. Dean led Sidney with 14 points while Kindle scored 12.

Sidney finishes regular season with a 2-20 record. The Yellow Jackets will open tournament play against Beavercreek, the No. 1 seed in the Dayton Division I sectional, on Feb. 17.

Lehman Catholic 51, Indian Lake 29

Lehman Catholic closed the regular season with a 51-29 win over Indian Lake.

Lehman, 11-11, will play the Fort Loramie vs. Ansonia winner in Sidney Div. IV sectional action at 6 p.m. on Feb. 21.

Lehman led 15-2, 26-11 and 43-23 at the quarter breaks.

Alanna O’Leary had the hot hand, scoring 14 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the floor. She also dished out seven assists.

Grace Monnin had 12 points and five rebounds and Rylie McIver added four assists.

Versailles 60, Jackson Center 22

Versailles senior guard Kami McEldowney set a school record with seven 3-pointers on Saturday as the Tigers rolled over Jackson Center.

Versailles led 20-5 at the end of the first quarter and 29-7 at halftime. Versailles led to 47-17 in the third quarter on their way to the 38-point victory.

McEldowney scored a game-high 23 points while Caitlin McEldowney scored 11.

Olivia Clark led Jackson Center with 11 points.

Versailles finishes the regular season with a 21-1 record and will open postseason play against Dixie at noon Feb. 17.

Jackson Center finishes 8-14 and will start tournament play against Triad on Feb. 17.

Sidney’s Alina Kindle shoots as Greenville’s Payton Brandenburg defends at Greenville Saturday. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/02/web1_SDN021218SidGbbLG3.jpg Sidney’s Alina Kindle shoots as Greenville’s Payton Brandenburg defends at Greenville Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Carly Dean shoots as Greenville’s Saki Nakamura defends at Greenville Saturday. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/02/web1_SDN021218SidGbbLG2.jpg Sidney’s Carly Dean shoots as Greenville’s Saki Nakamura defends at Greenville Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Emma Wiford shoots as Greenville’s Cassie Cromwell tries to block a shot during a Greater Western Ohio Conference game on Saturday. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/02/web1_SDN021218SidGbbLG1.jpg Sidney’s Emma Wiford shoots as Greenville’s Cassie Cromwell tries to block a shot during a Greater Western Ohio Conference game on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Versailles’ Caitlin McEldowney, left, and Jackson Center’s Kennadie Reese struggle for possession during a nonconference game at Versailles on Saturday. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/02/web1_SDN021218JCGbbLG1.jpg Versailles’ Caitlin McEldowney, left, and Jackson Center’s Kennadie Reese struggle for possession during a nonconference game at Versailles on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Jackson Center’s Caroline Frieders drives as Versailles’ Kelsey Custenborder defends. Watching is Versailles’ Lindsey Winner at Versailles Saturday. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/02/web1_SDN021218JCGbbLG2.jpg Jackson Center’s Caroline Frieders drives as Versailles’ Kelsey Custenborder defends. Watching is Versailles’ Lindsey Winner at Versailles Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Jackson Center’s Olivia Clark shoots as Versailles’ Lindsey Winner, left, and Ellen Peters at Versailles. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/02/web1_SDN021218JCGbbLG3.jpg Jackson Center’s Olivia Clark shoots as Versailles’ Lindsey Winner, left, and Ellen Peters at Versailles. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Botkins’ Sarah Bergman surpasses 1,000 career points