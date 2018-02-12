Associated Press state boys poll: Fort Loramie, Versailles remain ranked

Fort Loramie and Versailles are ranked in Divisions IV and III, respectively, in this week’s Associated Press state polls.

Fort Loramie (19-2) beat Jackson Center on Friday and lost to Anna on Saturday in Shelby County Athletic League games. The Redskins, which will close out regular season play on Friday at Russia, were No. 2 in Div. IV last week but are No. 5 this week.

Versailles (16-3) lost to Vandalia-Butler in overtime last Tuesday and to St. Henry last Friday. The Tigers drop from fifth in last week’s poll to sixth this week.

All Division I through IV polls are below, with win-loss record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses). A statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters rate Ohio high school basketball teams each week.

DIVISION I 1. Solon (16) 18-0 169 2. Cin. Moeller (2) 18-3 133 3. Huber Hts. Wayne 19-1 126 (tie)Upper Arlington 19-1 126 5. Tol. St. John’s 19-1 88 6. Sylvania Southview 17-1 80 7. Springfield 16-3 77 8. Cin. Princeton 17-3 47 9. Pickerington N. 17-3 44 10. Logan 17-2 33

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lakewood St. Edward 19. Hilliard Bradley 13.

DIVISION II 1. Wauseon (16) 19-0 175 2. Cols. Beechcroft (2) 19-1 144 3. Proctorville Fairland 19-3 105 4. Trotwood-Madison 17-3 86 5. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 17-1 82 6. Poland Seminary 17-1 81 7. Parma Hts. Holy Name 15-2 79 8. Cols. Eastmoor 17-4 39 9. Thornville Sheridan 16-3 35 10. Akr. SVSM 10-8 33

Others receiving 12 or more points: Chillicothe Unioto 25. Cin. McNicholas 19. Zanesville 14.

DIVISION III 1. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (13) 19-0 159 2. Cin. Deer Park (4) 20-0 157 3. Ottawa-Glandorf 19-1 129 4. Leavittsburg Labrae 17-2 118 5. Oregon Stritch 17-1 110 6. Versailles 16-3 60 7. Cols. Wellington 14-4 53 8. Oak Hill 17-2 43 9. Genoa Area 16-3 22 (tie) Cols. Africentric 15-6 22

Others receiving 12 or more points: Archbold 18. Galion Northmor 16. Cols. Ready 12.

DIVISION IV 1. Mansfield St. Peter’s (14) 21-0 160 2. McDonald (1) 17-1 129 3. Hannibal River 17-1 124 4. St. Henry 17-3 98 5. Fort Loramie (1) 19-2 97 6. Pettisville 17-2 74 7. Bristol 16-2 66 8. Berlin Hiland 15-5 53 9. Spring. Cath. Cent. 16-3 50 10. Cornerstone Christian (2) 10-7 23

Others receiving 12 or more points: Maria Stein Marion Local 22. Richmond Hts. 14. Warren JFK 14. Tol. Maumee Valley 13. Pandora-Gilboa 13.

Versailles’ Justin Ahrens shoots during a game against Sidney in Flyin’ to the Hoop on Jan. 15. Versailles is ranked No. 6 in this week’s Associated Press state poll. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/02/web1_Justin-Ahrens-PRINT2_edited2018212145945624-2.jpg Versailles’ Justin Ahrens shoots during a game against Sidney in Flyin’ to the Hoop on Jan. 15. Versailles is ranked No. 6 in this week’s Associated Press state poll. Dale Barger | AIM Media Midwest