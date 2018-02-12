Associated Press state boys poll: Fort Loramie, Versailles remain ranked

Fort Loramie and Versailles are ranked in Divisions IV and III, respectively, in this week’s Associated Press state polls.
Fort Loramie (19-2) beat Jackson Center on Friday and lost to Anna on Saturday in Shelby County Athletic League games. The Redskins, which will close out regular season play on Friday at Russia, were No. 2 in Div. IV last week but are No. 5 this week.
Versailles (16-3) lost to Vandalia-Butler in overtime last Tuesday and to St. Henry last Friday. The Tigers drop from fifth in last week’s poll to sixth this week.
All Division I through IV polls are below, with win-loss record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses). A statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters rate Ohio high school basketball teams each week.
|DIVISION I
|1. Solon (16)
|18-0
|169
|2. Cin. Moeller (2)
|18-3
|133
|3. Huber Hts. Wayne
|19-1
|126
|(tie)Upper Arlington
|19-1
|126
|5. Tol. St. John’s
|19-1
|88
|6. Sylvania Southview
|17-1
|80
|7. Springfield
|16-3
|77
|8. Cin. Princeton
|17-3
|47
|9. Pickerington N.
|17-3
|44
|10. Logan
|17-2
|33
Others receiving 12 or more points: Lakewood St. Edward 19. Hilliard Bradley 13.
|DIVISION II
|1. Wauseon (16)
|19-0
|175
|2. Cols. Beechcroft (2)
|19-1
|144
|3. Proctorville Fairland
|19-3
|105
|4. Trotwood-Madison
|17-3
|86
|5. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley
|17-1
|82
|6. Poland Seminary
|17-1
|81
|7. Parma Hts. Holy Name
|15-2
|79
|8. Cols. Eastmoor
|17-4
|39
|9. Thornville Sheridan
|16-3
|35
|10. Akr. SVSM
|10-8
|33
Others receiving 12 or more points: Chillicothe Unioto 25. Cin. McNicholas 19. Zanesville 14.
|DIVISION III
|1. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (13)
|19-0
|159
|2. Cin. Deer Park (4)
|20-0
|157
|3. Ottawa-Glandorf
|19-1
|129
|4. Leavittsburg Labrae
|17-2
|118
|5. Oregon Stritch
|17-1
|110
|6. Versailles
|16-3
|60
|7. Cols. Wellington
|14-4
|53
|8. Oak Hill
|17-2
|43
|9. Genoa Area
|16-3
|22
|(tie) Cols. Africentric
|15-6
|22
Others receiving 12 or more points: Archbold 18. Galion Northmor 16. Cols. Ready 12.
|DIVISION IV
|1. Mansfield St. Peter’s (14)
|21-0
|160
|2. McDonald (1)
|17-1
|129
|3. Hannibal River
|17-1
|124
|4. St. Henry
|17-3
|98
|5. Fort Loramie (1)
|19-2
|97
|6. Pettisville
|17-2
|74
|7. Bristol
|16-2
|66
|8. Berlin Hiland
|15-5
|53
|9. Spring. Cath. Cent.
|16-3
|50
|10. Cornerstone Christian (2)
|10-7
|23
Others receiving 12 or more points: Maria Stein Marion Local 22. Richmond Hts. 14. Warren JFK 14. Tol. Maumee Valley 13. Pandora-Gilboa 13.