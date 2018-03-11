Div. IV regional: Minster earns state berth with win over Fort Loramie

VANDALIA — Minster dominated the second half of a Division IV regional final on Saturday and ran away to a big win.

The Wildcats scored the first 13 points of the second half to pull away from Fort Loramie in a 38-23 at Vandalia-Butler’s Student Activities Center. It’s the program’s to first regional championship and state semifinal berth since 2010.

Minster (24-3) led by two points at halftime but quickly extended its lead in the third quarter. Taylor Kogge hit a basket with 7:27 left, then Demaris Wolf followed about 45 seconds later with a 3-pointer from the left wing to put the Wildcats up 23-16.

Wolf made a free throw and a basket, Prenger added two baskets and Alli Fischer made a free throw to cap off a 13-0 run. Marissa Meiring broke Fort Loramie’s scoreless streak with a long jumper with 2:45 left, but the Redskins’ scored only four baskets the rest of the game.

The Wildcats advance to face Waterford in a state semifinal next Thursday at 3 p.m. at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus. Waterford beat Fairfield Christian 47-42 in a regional final on Saturday.

Demaris Wolf hit a 3-pointer from the left wing with 3:58 left in the first to give Minster an 8-2 lead. Kennedi Gephart and Taylor Ratermann each scored baskets over the next minute and a half to cut the lead to 8-6 to bring Fort Loramie close.

The Redskins stayed close throughout the rest of the first half. Minster led 12-8 at the end of the first, and neither team scored a basket through the first 4:30 of the second quarter.

Demaris Wolf hit a free throw to give Minster a 16-13 lead with 1:51 left in the second, but Taylor Ratermann hit a 3-pointer from the right wing with 36 seconds left to tie the score. Ivy Wolf added two free throws with 24 seconds left to give the Wildcats an 18-16 halftime lead.

Fort Loramie finishes 22-6 overall. The Redskins have advanced to regionals eight out of the last nine years and has won regional titles five times.

This story will be updated with more information, stats and quotes on Sunday.

Wildcats use 13-0 run to jumpstart win over Fort Loramie

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Contact Bryant Billing at (937) 538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.

