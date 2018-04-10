Police, fed up with lingering cold weather, ‘arrests’ winter

DEPEW, N.Y. (AP) — An upstate New York police department fed up with lingering cold weather has placed winter under arrest.

The Post-Standard reports the Depew Police Department wrote Friday in a humorous Facebook post that it had arrested the season. Police said any more snow winter produces would be held against it in court.

The department also called for groundhog Punxsutawney Phil to turn himself in for predicting six more weeks of winter. Police joke that they’re willing to look past winter’s “most recent transgressions” if it works with the department.

New York has experienced wintry weather this month and high winds that caused power outages.

Jail job applicant not hired, arrested instead in theft case

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A woman applying for a job at a New Hampshire county jail has been arrested because it turns out she was wanted on a charge in Maine.

Police say Kristina Hoefs, of Manchester, applied for the job on Friday at the Hillsborough County Department of Corrections. But workers soon realized she was being sought on a theft-related offense in Maine.

Hoefs was taken into custody and taken to police headquarters. She was scheduled for arraignment Monday.

It’s unknown if Hoefs has a lawyer. No phone number for her can be found.