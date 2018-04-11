Let yourself go

TODAY

• Ohio State Lima Theatre Department presents “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” today through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Farmer Theatre for the Performing Arts in Reed Hall, 424j0 Campus Drive, Lima. Tickets: $12 adults, $10 students and seniors, at the door.

• Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St., Columbus, exhibits “William L. Hawkins: An Imaginative Geography” through May 20; “Family Pictures after Roy DeCarava” through May 20; and “Motion” through April 30. Exhibit hours vary. Museum admission: Adults $14; seniors, $8; students 18 and older, $8; students 6-17, $5; children 5 and under, free; Sundays free; Thursdays 5 to 9 p.m., pay what you want. 614-629-0359.

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents “The Color Purple” through Sunday. Times vary. Tickets: $61 to $75 includes dinner. 800-677-9505.

• Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy, exhibits the Ohio Watercolor Society Traveling Exhibition through April 29. Free. 937-339-0457.

• Gateway Arts Council exhibits the 2018 Spring Fling Fine Art Show and Sale in its gallery, 216 N. Miami Ave., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday through April 30. Free. 498-2787.

• Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St., hosts a family fun night, “Zany Zoo,” for children in grades PreK-5 at 6 p.m. Free.

• New Bremen Public Library hosts teens and tweens to discuss characters from comic books, TV and movies at 6 p.m. Go in costume.

• Lehman Athletic Boosters host a Bingo Bash at 7 p.m. in the American Legion hall, 1265 Fourth Ave. Admission: $25. 937-726-0721.

FRIDAY

• Gateway Arts Council hosts the Princess Ball, a father-daughter dance, from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Lehman Catholic High School auditorium. Tickets: $10 father and one daughter; $15 father and more than one daughter, at 498-2787 and at the door.

• Edison State Community College, 1973 Edison Drive, Piqua, hosts an information fair from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for nurses interested in pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Free.

• Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 309 W. Main St., Troy, screens “Charlotte’s Web” at 6:30 p.m. Take towels or blankets for kids to sit on. Free.937-339-0457.

• Stillwater Stargazers and Darke County Parks host a stargaze at 8:30 p.m. in the Shawnee Prairie Preserve, 4267 state Route 502, Greenville. Free. 937-548-0165.

• National Save A Life Tour presents a distracted driving and impaired driving program from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Perry High School, 2770 E. Breese Road, Lima. 888-655-7263.

• Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. today for a concert by The Wailers scheduled for June 27 in the Cyde Theatre in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Tickets: $20 in advance, $25 day of show at clydetheatre.com.

• Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. today for a concert by Blackberry Smoke and JJ Grey & Mofro scheduled for Aug. 10 in the Rose Music Center in Huber Heights. Tickets at www.ticketmaster.com.

• Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. today for a concert by the Marshall Tucker Band scheduled for Aug. 11 in the Sweetwater Performance Pavilion in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Tickets at 800-514-3849 and ETix.com.

• Edison Stage Light Players presents “Robin Hood” at Edison State Community College, 1973 Edison Drive, Piqua, today and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Tickets: $7 adults, $5 students, $3 seniors at the door.

• AMVETS Post 1986, 1319 Fourth Ave., hosts a fish and chicken fry from 4 to 7 p.m. Dine in or carry out. Meals: $7.

• Sidney-Shelby YMCA, 300 Parkwood St., hosts a preschool PJ party for children 3 to 6 at 7 p.m. $12 members, $18 nonmembers. 492-9134.

• Sidney Knights of Columbus, 1300 N. Fourth Ave., host a fish fry from 5 to 7 p.m. Meals: $8 adults eat in, $7.50 adults carry out, $4 children under 12.

SATURDAY

• Connection Point Church of God Relay for Life team hosts its 22nd annual Home Party and Craft Vendor Open House at the church, 1510 Campbell Road, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free.

• Osgood Area Rescue hosts a benefit concert by Night Fall from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. in the Osgood American Legion hall. Donations accepted.

• Miami County YMCA Piqua Branch, 223 W. High St., Piqua, hosts a Saturday Night Live event for children in grades K-6 from 7 to 11:30 p.m. scavenger hunt, swimming, games, pizza. Fee: $10 members, $16 nonmembers. 937-773-9622.

• Miami County Park District offers a class, “Beginning Backpacking Overnight,” from 10 a.m. today through Sunday in the Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 state Route 185, Covington. Fee: $95. Advance registration required at outdooradventureconnection.com.

• Queen City Beautiful Doll Club presents its spring doll show and sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the EnterTrainment Junction Expo Room, 7379 Squire Court, West Chester Township. Admission: $5 adults, children under 12, free. 513-207-8409.

• New Bremen Public Library screens cartoons at 10 a.m. Pajamas optional.

• National Multiple Sclerosis Society hosts the MS Walk in Tawawa Park. Registration at 1 p.m., walk at 2 p.m.

• GIVE Medical Ministry hosts a health fair from 9 a.m. to noon in the Eagles Hall, 715 Broadway St., Covington. Free breakfast, health screenings, information, drug drop off. 937-473-5195.

SUNDAY

• Brukner Nature Center, 5995 Horseshoe Bend Road, Troy, offers View from the Vista, birdwatching from 2 to 4 p.m. 937-698-6493.

• Lockington Volunteer Fire Department hosts a barbeque chicken or pork chop dinner at the firehouse, 10363 Museum Trail, beginning at 11 a.m. Meals: $8. Order ahead at 937-606-0919.

• Dayton Art Institute and Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra present “Strings and Piano Salon” in the art museum, 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton, at 3 p.m. Tickets: $22 adults, $14 students and children, at www.daytonperformingarts.org.

• Miami County Park District hosts a dog social, “Spring Fling,” in the Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 state Route 41, Troy. Register at miamicountyparks.com.

• Fort Loramie Historical Society presents a talk by Daniel Turner, “What Did You Do in the War, Sister? How Catholic Nuns in Belgium Defied and Deceived the Nazis in World War II,” at 2 p.m. in Fort Loramie High School Room 310, 575 Greenback Road. Free.

• Shelby County Liberty Group hosts a Meet the Candidate Town Hall at 2 p.m. in the Sidney VFW hall, 2841 Wapakoneta Ave. Free.

MONDAY

• The Social Justice Commission of the Petersburg Parishes hosts a sew-a-thon to make pillowcase dresses for charity at 9 a.m. in the St. Lawrence Church Hall, Botkins Road, Rhine. Take a sewing machine, pillowcases, buttons, ribbon, notions. 937-693-3163.

• New Bremen Public Library offers after-school snacks from 3:30 to 4 p.m. and Move and Groove to the Music for children ingrades K-3 at 6:30 p.m. Advance registration required for Move and Groove at 419-629-2158.

• New Knoxville Community Library hosts Maker Monday, crafts for children in fourth grade and older at 3 p.m. Advance registration required at 419-753-2724.

TUESDAY

• Darke County Parks hosts Project FeederWatch, bird-watching, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. today and 3 to 5 p.m., Wednesday, in the Shawnee Prairie Preserve, 4267 state Route 502 W., Greenville, and presents a progam about raised bed gardening at 6:30 p.m. in the Bish Discovery Center, 404 N. Ohio St., Greenville. Free. Advance registration required for gardening at 937-548-0165. Take binoculars for bird-watching.

• New Bremen Public Library hosts the Lego Club for children, preteens and their families at 3:30 p.m. and story time for children up to first grade at 6:30 p.m.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster hosts story time for all ages at 10:30 a.m. and a program by Heather Bruns, “Castile-based Cleaners,” make cleaners and face wash, at 6 p.m. Advance registration required for cleaner program at 419-628-2925.

• Shelby County Historical Society opens its exhibit, “Turmoil during the First Quarter of the 20th Century,” with a talk by Alisha Cooper about the Spanish influenza epidemic at 7 p.m. in the Ross Historical Center, 201 N. Main Ave. The exhibit continues through October. Free. 498-1653.

• Shelby County Master Gardeners present a program, “Gardening in Small Spaces,” at 6:30 p.m. in the Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St. Free.

WEDNESDAY

• Koester Pavilion and SpringMeade Health Center present a talk by Dr. Rebecca Hayworth, “Grandma Had a What? Understanding Stroke,” at 6 p.m. in the SpringMeade Health Center, 4375 S. county Road 25A, Tipp City. Free, but advance registration required at 937-667-7500.

• Edison Foundation presents the second annual Little Black Dress-Girls’ Night Out at Edison State Community College, 1973 Edison Drive, Piqua, at 6:30 p.m. Dinner, social hour. Tickets: $50 at www.edsionohio.edu/LBD.

• Amvets Post 1986, 1319 Fourth Ave., hosts wing night from 4 to 7 p.m. Wings: 60 cents dine in; 70 cents carry out.

• Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St., hosts Tales for Twos at 9:30 a.m. and Mother Goose Time at 10:30 a.m. Free. 492-8354.

• New Knoxville Community Library hosts the Lego Builders Club for all ages at 3 p.m.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster hosts a book discussion group at 2 p.m. Free.

• Sidney Kiwanis host Pancake Day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St. Meals: $7 adults, $3 children under 12. Food donations accepted for local pantry.

APRIL 19

• Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy, hosts Mrs. Hayner’s Birthday Tea at 2 p.m. Tickets: $15 members and Troy residents; $18 nonresidents. Advance reservations required at www.troyhayner.org.

• Johnston Farm & Indian Agency presents the Mills Brothers in concert in the Fort Piqua Plaza, 116 W. High St., Piqua, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $25, members; $30 nonmembers, must be purchased in advance at 937-773-2522.

• New Bremen Public Library hosts story time for children up to first grade at 10:30 a.m., a Pinterest craft for adults at 1 p.m., family craft night, “Rainbow Pasta Art,” at 6 p.m., and Shelli’s Spring Clean with Essential Oils for adults at 6:30 p.m. Advance registration required for crafts and oil program. 419-629-2158.

• Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St., screens “Thor: Ragnarok” at 3:30 p.m. for children 13 and older. 492-8354.

• Today is the deadline to register to attend the Building Doctor Clinic scheduled for April 19 at 7 p.m. in the St. Paul United Church of Christ, mechanic and Perry streets, Wapakoneta. Register at 800-499-2470.

Compiled by Patricia Ann Speelman. Submit event notices to pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com.

Compiled by Patricia Ann Speelman. Submit event notices to pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com.