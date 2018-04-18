Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St., Columbus, exhibits “William L. Hawkins: An Imaginative Geography” through May 20; “Family Pictures after Roy DeCarava” through May 20; and “Motion” through April 30. Exhibit hours vary. Museum admission: Adults $14; seniors, $8; students 18 and older, $8; students 6-17, $5; children 5 and under, free; Sundays free; Thursdays 5 to 9 p.m., pay what you want. 614-629-0359.

• Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy, exhibits the Ohio Watercolor Society Traveling Exhibition through April 29. Free. 937-339-0457.

• Gateway Arts Council exhibits the 2018 Spring Fling Fine Art Show and Sale in its gallery, 216 N. Miami Ave., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday through April 30. Free. 498-2787.

• Shelby County Historical Society exhibits “Turmoil during the First Quarter of the 20th Century” in the Ross Historical Center, 201 N. Main Ave. The exhibit continues through October. Monday through Friday, 1 to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. Free. 498-1653.

• Victoria Theatre Association presents “Phantom of the Opera” in the Schuster Center in downtown Dayton through Sunday. Times vary. Tickets at www.ticketcenterstage.com.

TODAY

• WACO Historical Society presents an Aviation Lecture Series talk by Sue Hill Norrod and U.S. Air Force retired Col. Cassie B. Barlow, “Saluting Our Grandmas: Women of World War II,” at 7 p.m. in the WACO Air Museum, 1865 S. county Road 25A, Troy. Free. 937-335-9226.

FRIDAY

• Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. for a concerts by Asleep at the Wheel scheduled for June 14, Al Di Meola schedueld for June 20 and Anderson East scheduled for Sept. 15 at the clyde Theatre in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Tickets at clydetheatre.com.

• Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. today for concerts by John Jorgenson, Lee Roy Parnell and Joe Robinson scheduled for June 9 and for Lee Womack and Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives scheduled for Sept. 15 in the Sweetwater Performance Pavilion in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Tickets at 800-514-3849.

• AMVETS Post 1986, 1319 Fourth Ave., hosts a fish and chicken fry from 4 to 7 p.m. Dine in or carry out. Meals: $7.

• St. Remy Church hosts Candidates Night for the State Representatives of Ohio’s 84th District at 7 p.m. in St. Remy Hall, 101 Saint Remy St., Russia. Free.

• Sidney-Shelby County YMCA, 300 Parkwood St., hosts Kids Night Out for children 5 to 11 from 7 to 10 p.m. Fee: $12 members; $18 nonmembers. 492-9134.

• New Bremen Public Library screens a family-friendly movie for all ages at 10 a.m.

SATURDAY

• National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Fairborn, hosts “Spring with Kites,” a family day, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Indoor kite-flying demonstrations, kite-making, outdoor kite-flying, safety presentations, story time, talks on presidential aircraft. Free. 937-255-4646.

• Darke County Parks hosts Earth Day Clean Up in the Bish Discovery Center, 404 N. Main St., Greenville, at 1 p.m. Take gloves. 937-548-0165.

• Sidney-Shelby County YMCA, 300 Parkwood St., hosts Healthy Dids Day and the Shelby County Health Fair from 9 a.m. to noon and celebrates its 50th anniversary with a party in the youth center at 10:30 a.m. 492-9134.

SUNDAY

• Today is the deadline to register to attend the Community Health Needs public meeting hosted by Wilson Health and Premier Health, scheduled for Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Amos Memorial Public Library. Register by emailing rsvp@healthcollab.org or phoning 513-878-2862.

• Miami County Park District hosts earth Day Honeysuckle Removal from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and a Naturalist Adventure Series program for families, “The Rites of Spring,” from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, Tipp City. Register at miamicountyparks.com.

MONDAY

• Tickets go on sale today at 10 a.m. for a concert by Stephen Stills and Judy Collins scheduled for June 11 in the Schuster Center in downtown Dayton. Tickets at 888-228-3630.

• New Bremen Public Library offers Technology Help by appointment from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and an afternoon of fun and games at 1 p.m. 419-629-2158.

• New Knoxville Community Library hosts Little Maker Monday for children in grades K-3 to make crafts at 3 and 6 p.m. and offers Technology Help by appointment from 5 to 7 p.m. Advance registration required for crafts and computer help at 419-753-2724.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster offers Technology Help by appointment from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 419-628-2925.

TUESDAY

• Darke County Parks hosts Project FeederWatch, bird-watching, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. today and 3 to 5 p.m., Wednesday, in the Shawnee Prairie Preserve, 4267 state Route 502 W., Greenville. Free. Take binoculars for bird-watching.

• New Bremen Public Library hosts the Book-toMovie Club to discuss the book and watch the movie, “Coraline,” from 3:30 to 7 p.m. and hosts story time for children up to first grade at 6:30 p.m.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster hosts story time for all ages at 10:30 a.m.

• Sidney Alive presents Hidden Places, Secret Places, a tour of historic downtown Sidney buildings at 5:30 p.m. today and Wednesday. Tickets: $11.34 at www.secretplaceshiddenplaces.brownpapertickets.com.

WEDNESDAY

• Senior Center of Sidney and Shelby County, 304 S. West Ave., hosts a card party from 1 to 4 p.m. Games, raffle, 50/50 drawing, door prizes. Admission: $6. 492-5266.

• Amvets Post 1986, 1319 Fourth Ave., hosts wing night from 4 to 7 p.m. Wings: 60 cents dine in; 70 cents carry out.

APRIL 26

• New Bremen Public Library hosts story time for children up to first grade at 10:30 a.m. and Book Buzz, a book discussion club for adults at 1 p.m.

• Shelby County Democrats hosts the Jefferson/Jackson Dinner at 6:30 p.m. in the Palazzo, 309 S. Main St., Botkins. Guest speaker is Danny O’Connor. Tickets: $25 at 937-726-0625.

• Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St., hosts Teen Thursday from 3:30 to 5 p.m. and screens “Paddington 2” for children in grades PreK-5 at 5:30 p.m. Free.

Compikled by Patricia Ann Speelman. Submit event notices to pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com.

