Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St., Columbus, exhibits “William L. Hawkins: An Imaginative Geography” through May 20; “Family Pictures after Roy DeCarava” through May 20; and “Motion” through April 30. Exhibit hours vary. Museum admission: Adults $14; seniors, $8; students 18 and older, $8; students 6-17, $5; children 5 and under, free; Sundays free; Thursdays 5 to 9 p.m., pay what you want. 614-629-0359.

• Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy, exhibits the Ohio Watercolor Society Traveling Exhibition through Sunday. Free. 937-339-0457.

• Gateway Arts Council exhibits the 2018 Spring Fling Fine Art Show and Sale in its gallery, 216 N. Miami Ave., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday through Monday. Free. 498-2787.

• Shelby County Historical Society exhibits “Turmoil during the First Quarter of the 20th Century” in the Ross Historical Center, 201 N. Main Ave. The exhibit continues through October. Monday through Friday, 1 to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. Free. 498-1653.

TODAY

• Urban Air: Wake Up Downtown runs in Logan today through Sunday. Airstream reunion, food, crafts, beer and wine gardens, factory tour, book signing, movie. wakeupdowntown.com.

FRIDAY

• Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St., hosts a Live Clue After Hours Event for people 18 and older at 7 p.m. Teams and individuals can register in advance at 492-8354.

• Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra presents “An Evening with Jackie Evancho” today and Saturday at 8 p.m. in the Schuster Center in downtown Dayton. Tickets: $29-$79 at www.daytonperformingarts.org.

• Ohio Statehouse, 1 Capitol Square, Columbus, exhibits “The Lincoln Funeral Train in Pictures and Photos” through May 1. Open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free.

• New Hope United Methodist Church, 8985 W. Mason Road, presents Sould Out Quartet in concert at 7 p.m. Donations will be accepted.

• New Choices Inc. presents Comedy Night with Ken Evans at 6 p.m. in the Palazzo, 309 S. Main St., Botkins. Includes dinner, live and silent auction. Tickets: $30 at 498-7261.

• Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. for a concert by War scheduled for June 8 and a concert by BB King’s Blues Band featuring Tito Jackson scheduled for July 28 in the Clyde Theatre in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Tickets at clydetheatre.com and 800-514-3849.

• Tickets go on sale today at 11 a.m. for a concert by REO Speedwagon scheduled for Sept. 23 in the Rose Music Center in Huber Heights. Tickets at www.ticketmaster.com.

• Tickets go on sale today at 10 a.m. for a performance by Average White Band scheduled for Aug. 23 in the Sweetwater Performance Pavilion in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Tickets at Etix.com.

• AMVETS Post 1986, 1319 Fourth Ave., hosts a fish and chicken fry from 4 to 7 p.m. Dine in or carry out. Meals: $7.

SATURDAY

• Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St., hosts a used book sale today from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m and Monday through May 4 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 492-8354.

• A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 U.S. 36, Conover, hosts a tenderloin dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. and bingo at 7 p.m. Eat in or carry out. Meals: $8 adults, $4 children 12 and under. Bingo: 25 cents per card for 20 games, $1 per card for 50/50 cash games.

• Miami County YMCA Robinson Branch, 3060 S. county Road 25A, Troy, hosts a Saturday Night Live Event for children in kindergarten through sixth grade from 7 to 11:30 p.m. Scavenger hunt, swimming, games, bounce house, pizza. Fee: $10 members, $16 nonmembers. 937-440-9622.

• Friends of Aaron Harris host a fundraiser at 3 p.m. in the First Christian Church, 320 E. Russell Road. Purse bingo, 50/50 drawing, silent auction, concessions. Admission: $20 includes bingo cards.

• Miami County Park District hosts a wildflower walk in the Garbry Big Woods Sanctuary, 2540 E. Statler Road, Piqua, at 11 a.m. and a nature play date at 2 p.m. in the Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 state Route 185, Covington. Advance registration forn both at miamicountyparks.com.

• New Bremen Public Library screens cartoons at 10 a.m. Free.

MONDAY

• Capitol Square Review and Advisory Board presents Civil War re-enactments on the Statehouse lawn from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and a replica of Abraham Lincoln’s casket on display in the statehouse rotunda, 1 Capitol Square, Columbus, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free. 614-752-9777.

• Wapakoneta Waste Minimization Committee presents a program about composting at 7 p.m. in the Wapakoneta City Council Chambers, 701 Parlette Court, Wapakoneta. Free.

TUESDAY

• Darke County Parks hosts Project FeederWatch, bird-watching, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. today and 3 to 5 p.m., Wednesday, in the Shawnee Prairie Preserve, 4267 state Route 502 W., Greenville. Free. Take binoculars for bird-watching.

• New Bremen Public Library hosts story time for children up to first grade at 6:30 p.m.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster hosts story time for all ages at 10:30 a.m.

WEDNESDAY

• Amvets Post 1986, 1319 Fourth Ave., hosts wing night from 4 to 7 p.m. Wings: 60 cents dine in; 70 cents carry out.

MAY 3

• American Heart Association hosts the Dayton Go Red for Women Luncheon from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Sinclair Ponitz Center, 444 W. Third St., Dayton. Health screenings, talk by Kim Coles, lunch. Tickets: $65 at 937-401-4861.

• New Bremen Public Library hosts story time for children up to first grade at 10:30 a.m.

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, opens “Little Shop of Horrors,” which runs through June 24. Tickets: $61-$75, includes dinner. Times vary. 800-677-9505.

Compiled by Patricia Ann Speelman. Submit event notices to pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com.

