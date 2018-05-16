Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Farmer Family Gallery in Reed Hall at Ohio State University Lima exhibits “Don’t Try This at Home: Fool Stunts and Abstractions,” art by Gregg Willard, through July 12. Open Monday-Thursday, noon to 4 p.m. Free.

• Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St., Columbus, exhibits “William L. Hawkins: An Imaginative Geography” through May 20 and “Family Pictures after Roy DeCarava” through May 20. Exhibit hours vary. Museum admission: Adults $14; seniors, $8; students 18 and older, $8; students 6-17, $5; children 5 and under, free; Sundays free; Thursdays 5 to 9 p.m., pay what you want. 614-629-0359.

• Shelby County Historical Society exhibits “Turmoil during the First Quarter of the 20th Century” in the Ross Historical Center, 201 N. Main Ave. The exhibit continues through October. Monday through Friday, 1 to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. Free. 498-1653.

• Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St., exhibits artwork by Mike Behr through May 30. Exhibit open Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents “Little Shop of Horrors,” through June 24. Tickets: $61-$75, includes dinner. Times vary. 800-677-9505.

• Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy, presents “Texas Trio: Woodturning, Watercolors & Jewelry,” through June 17. Free. 937-339-0457.

• Billy Ireland Cartoon Library & Museum at Ohio State University, 110 Sullivant Hall, 1813 N. High St., Columbus, exhibits “Artistically Mad: Seven Decades of Satire” through Oct. 21. Open Tuesday through Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. Free. 614-292-0538.

FRIDAY

• AMVETS Post 1986, 1319 Fourth Ave., hosts a fish and chicken fry from 4 to 7 p.m. Dine in or carry out. Meals: $7.

• Sidney-Shelby County YMCA, 300 Parkwood St., hosts Kids Night Out for children 5 to 11 from 7 to 10 p.m. Fee: $12 members, $18 nonmembers. 492-9134.

• Party in the Parkway along Heritage Parkway in downtown Wapakoneta presents Another Round in concert from 6:30 to 10 p.m.

• New Bremen Public Library screens a family-friendly film for all ages at 10 a.m. Free.

• Tickets go on sale today at 10 a.m. for concerts by Whiskey Myers scheduled for Sept. 13 and Neck Deep scheduled for Oct. 3 in the Clyde Theatre in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Tickets at clydetheatre.com.

• Tickets go on sale today at 11 a.m. for a concert by Gov’t Mule scheduled for Aug. 21 in the Rose Music Center in Huber Heights. Tickets at www.ticketmaster.com.

SATURDAY

• Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road, Fort Wayne, Indiana, presents Granger Smith in concert at 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $25 at clydetheatre.com.

• Western Ohio Personal Safety/Firearm Training Group offers a training for carrying a concealed handgun from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Clark county Sheriff’s Office, 120 N. Fountain Ave., Springfield. Advance registration required at 937-878-1467. Fee: $75.

• Miami County YMCA Robinson branch, 3060 S. county Road 25A, Troy, hosts a Saturday Night Live event for children in kindergarten through sixth grade from 7 to 11:30 p.m. Swimming, games, bounce house, pizza. Advance registration required at 937-440-9622. Fee: $10 members, $16 nonmembers.

• Cincinnati VA Medical Center, 3200 Vine St., Cincinnati, hosts the Expo for Women Veterans from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free.

• New Bremen Police Department, 217 N. Walnut St., New Bremen, hosts an open house from noon to 3 p.m. Free.

SUNDAY

• Brukner Nature Center, 5995 Horseshoe Bend Road, Troy, hosts View from the Vista, birdwatching from 2 to 4 p.m. 937-698-6493.

• Great Strides 5K Walk to support cystic fibrosis research begins at 3 p.m. in Custenborder Field, 449 Riverside Dr. Registration begins at 2 p.m. Advance registration at greatstrides.cff.org. 937-726-1806.

• Lockington Volunteer Fire Department hosts a barbecue chicken or pork chop dinner at the firehouse, 10363 Museum Trail, Lockington, beginning at 11 a.m. Dine in or carry out. To order in advance, call 937-606-0919. Meals: $8.

TUESDAY

• Darke County Parks hosts Project FeederWatch, bird-watching, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. today and 3 to 5 p.m., Wednesday, in the Shawnee Prairie Preserve, 4267 state Route 502 W., Greenville. Free. Take binoculars for bird-watching.

• New Bremen Public Library hosts story time for children up to first grade at 6:30 p.m. 419-629-2158.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster hosts story time for all ages at 10:30 a.m.

WEDNESDAY

• Amvets Post 1986, 1319 Fourth Ave., hosts wing night from 4 to 7 p.m. Wings: 60 cents dine in; 70 cents carry out.

MAY 24

• New Bremen Public Library hosts story time for children up to first grade at 10:30 a.m. and Book Buzz, the adult book club, for a book discussion at 1 p.m.

• Upper Valley Medical Center, 3130 N. county Road 25A, Troy, hosts a lunch and learn seminar, “The Connection Between AFib and Stroke,” at 11:30 a.m., in the UVMC Physician Office Building adjacent to the hospital. Advance registration required at 866-608-3463. Free.

Compiled by Patricia Ann Speelman. Submit event notices to pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com.

