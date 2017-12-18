TRT executes narcotics search warrant

SIDNEY — Tactical Response Team members of the Sidney and Piqua Police Departments served a narcotics search warrant at 614 East Ave., Monday morning.

Small amounts of suspected heroin type drugs and paraphernalia was found and is being sent to the crime lab for testing.

According to Sidney Police Capt. Jerry Tangeman’s press release, the narcotics search warrant was served at approximately 8 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 18. Due to the arrest history of the known occupants, it was deemed an “elevated risk,” which resulted in tactical officers from Sidney and Piqua Police Departments executing the warrant.

Once the residence was secured by tactical officers, investigators from the Sidney Police Department processed the scene for evidence of drug abuse and trafficking. The small amounts of suspected heroin-type drugs and paraphernalia was found during the search.

There were four occupants in the residence when the warrant was executed. The recovered items of evidence will be sent to the crime lab for testing. Charges will be considered once lab results return.

The warrant execution is a continuing effort by the Sidney Police Department to combat drug abuse and drug trafficking in Sidney. Information resulting in the warrant was derived in part from concerned citizens. All citizens are asked that if they have any information about drug activity to contact the Sidney Police Department at 937-498-8777 or Crime Stoppers at 937-492-8477 (TIPS).