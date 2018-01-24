Let yourself go

TODAY

• Richmond-Wayne County Tourism Bureau presents the Richmond Meltdown ice Festival through Sunday and the Frozen Fairy Trail, Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Begin at the Old National Road Welcome Center, 5701 National Road E., Richmond, Indiana. Crafts, food, ice sculptures, children’s activities, games. 765-935-8687.

• Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St., Columbus, exhibits “Think Outside the Brick: The Creative Art of Lego,” which runs through Feb. 25, “Laura Park: 2017 Columbus Comics Residency Exhibition” through Feb. 11, “Three Chagalls” through March 11, “Botanical Wonders: Flower Figure Quilts 1850-1950” through March 11; “James R. Hopkins: Faces of the Heartland,” through Feb. 18 and “Motion” through April 30. Exhibit hours vary. Museum admission: Adults $14; seniors, $8; students 18 and older, $8; students 6-17, $5; children 5 and under, free; Sundays free; Thursdays 5 to 9 p.m., pay what you want. 614-629-0359.

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents “Smoke on the Mountain” through Feb. 18. Times vary. Tickets: $61 to $75 includes dinner. 800-677-9505.

• Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy, exhibits “Young Masters,” work by Troy students, through Feb. 25. Hours vary. Free. 937-339-0457.

• New Knoxville Community Library hosts evening story time at 6:30 p.m. Stories, songs and crafts. Free.

FRIDAY

• Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra presents “Sophisticated Ladies” at 8 p.m., today and Saturday, in the Schuster Center in downtown Dayton. Tickets: $29-$79 at 937-228-3630.

• AMVETS Post 1986, 1319 Fourth Ave., hosts a fish and chicken fry from 4 to 7 p.m. Dine in or carry out. Meals: $7.

SATURDAY

• The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Fairborn, presents members of the Cincinnati Reds organiztion for question-and-answer and autograph sessions form 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attendance limited to 450 people. Doors open at 9 a.m. Free. www.nationalmuseum.af.mil.

• Lockington Volunteer Fire Department hosts a tenderloin dinner in the firehouse, 10363 Museum Trail, Lockington, from 5 p.m. until sold out. Dine in or carry out. Order ahead at 937-606-0919. Dinners cost $8 each.

• A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 E. U.S. Route 36, Conover, hosts a chicken noodle dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. and bingo beginning at 7 p.m. Carry out or dine in. Meals: $8 adults, $4 children 12 and under. Binbo cards, 25 cents per board per game, 50/50 games at $1 per board.

• Miami County YMCA Robinson Branch, 3060 S. county Road 25A, Troy, hosts a Saturday Night Live event for children in grades kindergarten through six from 7 to 11:30 p.m. Swimming, games, bounce house, movie, pizza. Fee: $10 members, $16 nonmembers. Advance registration required at 937-440-9622.

• The International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella singing quarterfinal competition begins at 7 p.m. in the Wapakoneta High School Auditorium, 1 Redskin Trail, Wapakoneta. Tickets: $25 plus fees at varsityvocals.com/event/2018_icca_midwest_qf_wapakoneta_hs/.

SUNDAY

• Today is the deadline to register for the Family Winter Olympics scheduled for Feb. 3 at 1 p.m. in the Piqua branch of the YMCA. Eight family events including swimming. Fee per family: $15 members, $30 nonmembers. 937-773-9622.

• St. Michael Knights of St. John hosts a baked smokehouse spaghetti dinner in St. Michael’s hall, Fort Loramie, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. or until sold out. Donations accepted.

MONDAY

• New Bremen Public Library hosts a class in bullet journaling at 6:30 p.m. 419-629-2158.

• New Knoxville Community Library hosts family game night from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Advance registration required at 419-753-2724.

TUESDAY

• Darke County Parks hosts an early morning discovery hike for adults at 8 a.m. and Project FeederWatch, bird-watching, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. today and Wednesday in the Shawnee Prairie Preserve, 4267 state Route 502 W., Greenville. Free. Take binoculars for both events. 937-548-0165.

• New Bremen Public Library presents story time for children up to first grade at 6:30 p.m.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster hosts story time for all ages at 10:30 a.m.

• Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St., hosts the Crazy 8s Math Club for chidren in grades 3 to 5 at 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

• Today is the deadline to register for Beginning Beekeeper classes scheduled for Feb. 3 and 10 at Brukner Nature Center, 5995 Horseshoe Bend Road, Troy. Fee: $60. 937-698-6493.

• Amvets Post 1986, 1319 Fourth Ave., hosts wing night from 4 to 7 p.m. Wings: 60 cents dine in; 70 cents carry out.

FEB. 1

• New Bremen Public Library hosts story time for children up to first grade at 10:30 a.m. and After School Art for children in third grade and older to make chalkboard slime at 3:15 p.m. Advance registration required for slime at 419-629-2158.

• Shelby County Historical Society opens an exhibit, “Coming to America,” which runs in the Ross Historical Center, 201 N. Main Ave., through Feb. 28. Monday through Friday, 1 to 5 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. Free.

Compiled by Patricia Ann Speelman. Submit event listings to pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com.

