Superintendent shares grateful reflections

In November, many of us reflect on what we have in our lives to feel gratitude for, and I am no different. After spending the last 5 years of my career at the Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities (SCBDD), I can very honestly say that I’m grateful for every employee who works with me. I am continually impressed by the dedication and creativity the staff at SCBDD demonstrate. I wish the community could see these people in action more often. From the passion and commitment of Shelby Hills, our special education preschool team, to the patience and resourcefulness of our Service & Support Administrators and Community Education & Outreach staff, I cannot ask to be the leader of a better team. No matter their role, whether they work in Early Intervention or in our facilities department, our employees wholeheartedly support the mission of our organization.

I am also grateful to our community for embracing individuals with disabilities in Shelby County. I believe that our differences make us a more vibrant community, and inclusion applies to all aspects of our lives. We are all valued members of the community. Whether it is through employment and businesses taking a chance on someone we serve, or recreation and community clubs creating inclusive activities, it makes me proud to be a member of this community.

We are grateful to serve Shelby County residents and it is my hope that Shelby County is proud of the work we do every day to serve people with developmental disabilities.

The writer is the superintendent of the Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities.