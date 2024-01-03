‘Time sure flies when you’re having fun’

Happy New Year!!

Wow, how did 2023 pass so quickly? It seems that the old phrase “time sure flies when you’re having fun” applies, however, I am not so sure that all of 2023 was what I would call fun. Either way, I am glad it is over and I am looking forward to 2024 with anticipation.

It is an election year, but I am not going to talk about that. My dear Aunt Myrtle used to say, “never talk about politics or religion if you want to keep the conversation pleasant”. I can’t remember a time when she wasn’t right, so I will stick with her suggestion. Aunt Myrtle was such a fun loving and giving person. She wasn’t technically my Aunt since she was my mother’s cousin, but the age difference was so vast that all of us kids called her Aunt. Her father, George C. Miller, was my mother’s Uncle and he and his wife had raised my mother for most of her life. I know that is a bit confusing to wrap your head around, but it was the 1930’s and 1040’s and family took care of each other.

My memories are very few of the Millers, but I was blessed to spend a lot of time with Aunt Myrtle. She taught me manners and how a “proper young lady” should behave. She never raised her voice but let me tell you, when she would point her finger at me and shake it as she said: “Rachel, I am going to tell you something”, I knew to hush up and listen. A lot of what she taught me is considered to be old fashioned, like not wearing white below the waist after Labor Day or before Easter. I still treasure those memories.

I would stay with her on the weekends a lot, and one of the things we enjoyed watching were the game shows that were popular in the 1970’s. One of them was the Newlyweds game. Do you remember that one? Aunt Myrtle thought it was terrible that the referred to “making woopy” on tv! But she would laugh at it anyway.

Those memories are so clear to me that I thought to myself, “why not have a fun evening of food and laughter at the Senior Center! We have come up with a new event we will be hosting on Friday February 16th at 6pm. We are calling it “Dinner and a Show – The Oldlyweds Game”. That’s right! Enjoy dinner and stay for a fun evening with a spin on that old 1970’s game show! We have four couples that range in marriage from 15 – 60+ years! It is sure to be full of laughter and fun! Ellen Keyes, Gateway Arts Council executive director, will be our emcee for the night. Tickets will be $10 per person and will go on sale Jan. 15 at the Senior Center. I hope you mark your calendars and join us for a night of good food, fun and laughter!

It seems that as time goes by the world is always looking to the next new thing, but I say there was nothing wrong with the old stuff! I wish we had more shows like “The Brady Bunch,” “Happy Days” and “The Waltons.” Yes, I spend a lot of time watching METV. Daddy always loved the westerns whether it was “Wagon Train,” “Bonanza,” “The Rifleman” or “Gunsmoke.” He did like the “Smokey and the Bandit” movies too. He would keep a tally of how many cars were wrecked before the end of the show.

As 2024 begins and we all start trying to live up to our resolutions or sticking to life style changes, make sure you keep making memories that will last a lifetime! They say “history repeats itself,” well I hope that it does in terms of happy memories. I look forward to all the memories we will create this year!

If you are 50 or better, I invite you to visit us at the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County and check out our state of the art Fitness Room, Exercise Classes, Activities and Events. I hope to see you at the Dinner and a Show on Feb.16!

Until I see you at the center,

Have a blessed day,

The writer is the executive director of the Senior Center of Sidney and Shelby County.