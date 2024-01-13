Setting goals for healthier lifestyle

Volunteers worked in the Peoples Garden in 2023. Courtesy photo Volunteers tend to the crops grown in the Peoples Garden. Courtesy photo

By Michelle Stephenson

Contributing columnist

Hello and Happy New Year from your local community garden, the People’s Garden located behind the Agape Distribution building in Sidney at 209 Brooklyn Ave.

We hope your holiday season was festive, relaxing, and most of all meaningful. At your local community garden we are still working in the off-season by having monthly meetings with our garden coordinators, organizing tools and supplies, and networking with other local businesses and organizations to plan garden talks, and programming for our community. We are a nonprofit garden and thrive on donations.

As we begin a new year, it seems fitting to set goals and resolutions for a healthier lifestyle. Gardening can easily fit into your life as it is very versatile. Eating the food you grow is more nutritious, can be gratifying to see your harvest, and beneficial for your mental health. Also, it is more cost-effective to grow your own food and with prices increasing at the grocery store gardening is a sensible option.

Did you know you can grow food indoors during the winter months? You will need artificial grow lights, potting soil, and garden pots. Seeds such as spinach, herbs, and even bell peppers grow well indoors! Keep plants away from heaters, vents, and place in a well lit area under grow lighting. Make sure to check soil moisture weekly.

If you are interested in learning more about The People’s Garden, volunteering for more information. We look forward to hearing from you!

The writer is a Master Gardener and a coordinator of the People’s Garden. Reach her at 937-726-9525.