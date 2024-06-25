The Swing Era Band will be the featured group this Friday’s concert on the Courthouse Square.

The Swing Era Big Band has been entertaining audiences throughout the region for over four decades. Created in 1975 by Andrew “Bud” Ledwith, the Swing Era Band specializes in keeping the unique sounds of the golden age of swing music alive, playing the music of such artists as Duke Ellington, Tommy Dorsey, and Glenn Miller.

In recent years, the band has expanded its repertoire to include jazz and modern pop songs arranged for big band instrumentation. The 16-piece group features talented musicians from across western Ohio.

Singing with the Swing Era Band on Friday are vocalists MaKenna Cabe Russell and Brett Poling.

Russell, a 2014 graduate of Lehman Catholic High School, is a vocal coach and has performed in several productions at the Historic Sidney Theatre including “All Together Now” and “Matilda the Musical.“ She lives in Sidney with her husband Parker and their infant son Ronnie.

Poling, a 1991 graduate of Piqua High School, has been an educator for 29 years. After directing the band program at Lima Central Catholic High School, he moved to St. Luke School in Beavercreek where he taught music, choir, and drama for 14 years before becoming the school’s technology coordinator and assistant principal. Brett is the director of the Piqua Civic Band. He and his wife Maryann live in Beavercreek with daughters Ruth and Elizabeth and son Robert.

Concert time on Friday is 7 p.m. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be held at the Connection Point Church of God. For weather updates, check the band’s Facebook page.