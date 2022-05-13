On the agendas

Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities will meet Monday, May 16, at noon at the board office, 1200 S. Children’s Home Road.

Items on the agenda include financial reports, administrative reports from the superintendent, support services director, community education and outreach director, early childhood director, early intervention director and personnel updates. They will also discuss IDEA Part B grant funds.

Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals

SIDNEY —The Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) will meet on Monday, May 16, at 4 p.m. in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

The board will consider the request of Isaiah Beaver, on behalf of the Shelby County Commissioners, for a variance to reduce the minimum aggregate side yard setback from 20 feet to 11.34 feet for a county garage and office building proposed on the property at 305 South Ohio Avenue.

Sidney Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Schools Board of Education will meet Monday, May 16, at 6 p.m. at the board of education meeting room.

Items on the agenda include reports from high school student recognition, family and community engagement presentation and a district report; financial report by the treasurer; the five-year forecast; amended appropriations; approving the administrator salary schedule; accepting a donation; high school and middle school gym upgrades; high school bleacher replacement; purchase of two buses; playground excavation; relocate Whittier parking lot and resurface middle school parking lot.

Sidney City Planning Commission

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Planning Commission will meet on Monday, April 18, at 6:30 p.m. in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

The commission will consider the petition of the Shelby County Libraries for the vacation of a portion of the north-south alley, north of North Street between Main and Miami Avenues. The alley right-of-way is located between the library building and the associated library parking facility in the south half of the block between North Street and Lane Street.

Hardin-Houston Board of Education

HOUSTON — The Hardin-Houston Local School District Board of Education will meet Monday, May 16, at 7 p.m. in the media center.

Items on the agenda include approving the five-year forecast, personnel issues and adopting a school board policy.

Jackson Center Board of Education

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Local School District Board of Education will meet Monday at 7 p.m. at the school.

Items on the agenda include accepting a donation, approve the five-year forecast, reports from maintenance, bus and custodial, elementary school and high school principals, employment of certified staff and supplemental staff.

Minster Board of Education

MINSTER — The Minster Local School District Board of Education will meet Monday, May 16, at 7 p.m. in the elementary school large group meeting room.

The board is expected to hire Josh Meyer as the district’s new superintendent. He is the 7-12 grade principal with Covington Exempted Schools. Other items on the agenda include the treasurer’s report, superintendent’s report, approve updated policies, approve personnel recommendations and comments from school district members and school board members.

Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services

TROY — The Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services will meet Wednesday, May 18, at 6:45 p.m. in the Helmlinger Board Room at the Board office at 1100 Wayne St., Suite 4000, Troy. The Finance Committee will meet at the same location beginning at 6 p.m.