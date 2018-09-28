Arkenbergs married 70 years

FORT LORAMIE — Theresa and Bernard Arkenberg, of Fort Loramie, will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary, Oct. 7, 2018, at a Mass of thanksgiving officiated by the Rev. Steve Shoup at 11 a.m. in the St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Fort Loramie, and a dinner and reception for their immediate family in the Morrie’s Banquet Hall in Fort Loramie.

Bernard and the former Theresa Richard were married, Oct. 9, 1948, in the St. Remy’s Catholic Church in Russia. The Rev. Frank Raterman performed the ceremony. Witnesses were maid of honor Florence Burns, sister of the bride, and best man Virgil Arkenberg, brother of the bridegroom.

Bernard is the son of the late Francis and Ferd Arkenberg. He has two sisters, Bea Seamon, of Brookville, and Marietta Ritz, of Lockport, New York. His brother, Virgil Arkenberg, is deceased.

Theresa is the daughter of the late Jospehine and Leo Richard. She has a living sister, Florence Burns, of Coldwater, a living brother and sister-in-law, Eugene and Dorthy Richard, of Versailles, and a living sister-in-law, Ruth Richard, of Sidney. Five other sisters and six other brothers are deceased.

The Arkenbergs have two daughters and sons-in-law, Linda and Jim Koverman, of Anna, and Jody and Ed Hartley, of Covington, and two living sons and a daughter-in-law, Ed and Annette Arkenberg, of Sidney, and David Arkenberg, of Fort Loramie. Two other sons, Eugene and John, are deceased. They have eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Bernard retired from Goodyear in St. Marys.

They are members of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Fort Loramie.