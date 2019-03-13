Crons celebrate golden date

FLETCHER — Carol and Bruce Cron, of Fletcher, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary, March 21, 2019.

Bruce and the former Carol Strayer were married, March 21, 1969, in the United Church of Christ in Piqua by the Rev. Warren Smith. Witnesses were maid of honor Annie Roegner, bridesmaids Mary Simon Moran and Cheryl Strayer Carr, sister of the bride, best man Doug Cron, cousin of the bridegroom, and groomsmen Jerry Cron, brother of the bridegroom, and Gary Durnell.

Carol and Bruce are 1968 graduates of Houston High School.

Bruce is the son of the late Pauline and LeRoy Cron. He has two brothers, Jerry Cron and Brian Cron, both of Piqua.

Carol is the daughter of the late Norma and Walter Strayer. She has three sisters, Mary Pence, of Houston, and Cheryl Carr and Janice Gockley, both of Sidney, and a brother, Alan Strayer, of Arcanum.

The Crons have two daughters and a son-in-law, Dawn and Jim Covault, of Piqua, and Shelly Bair, of Fletcher, and a son and daughter-in-law, Darin and Rebecca Cron, of Troy. They have five grandchildren.

Bruce is a lifelong farmer and retired from the Piqua Post Office as a rural letter carrier. Carol also farmed and retired from the Fletcher Post Office.

They enjoy watching their grandchildren play sports, showing pigs and playing cards with their friends.