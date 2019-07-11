Homans celebrate 60th anniversary

JACKSON CENTER — Nancy and Bob Homan celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on June 22, 2019, with a Mass at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Anna, followed by a dinner at the Boathouse Restaurant in Troy hosted by family and friends.

Bob and Nancy were married on June 20, 1959, in Chicago, Illinois, at St. Richards Catholic Church. There were both employed by the airlines there.

They are the parents of four children, Mary Bella, of Minster, Barbara Hartenstein, of Cincinnati, John Homan, of Sidney, and Lisa Stewart, of DeGraff. They have 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Bob and Nancy are retired and living at home in Jackson Center after spending the winters in Arizona for the past 16 years.