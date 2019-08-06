Clawsons celebrate 60th anniversary

PHOENIX, Ariz. — Arlen “Buck” and Beverly Clawson will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a cookout on Aug. 11 in Suisin, California, at son Tim Clawson’s home.

Arlen Clawson and the former Beverly Scott were married on a warm, sunny day on Aug. 9, 1959, at New Palestine Church in Tawawa, Ohio.

The wedding party consisted of Carol Bolton as maid of honor, Jean Cochran, Linda Hinkle and Karen Carpenter as bridesmaids, and Vicki Hinkle as flower girl. Richard Clawson was bestman, and groomsmen were Kenny Bolton, Richard Hinkle and Steven Clawson.

Arlen and Beverly are the parents of three children, Timothy and Gisela Clawson, of Suisun, California, Samuel and Nancy Clawson, of Phoenix, Arizona, and Ronald Clawson, deceased. They have six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Arlen Clawson is the son of Linn and Helen Clawson, both deceased. He is the brother of Richard Clawson, deceased, Norma Stahl, deceased, Teresa Snyder, deceased, and Delores Kerns. Beverly Clawson is the daughter of Theodore and Wilma Hinkle, both deceased, and Harold Scott, deceased. She is the sister of Richard Hinkle, Linda Brautigam, deceased, and Vicki Croft, deceased.

Arlen retired from Lima Tank Plant after working there for 15 years. Beverly retired from Peerless Food Equipment after working there for eight years.

Arlen and Beverly are members of the Palmcroft Baptist Church in Phoenix, Arizona. They previously attended Greenview United Church of Christ in Plattsville, Ohio.

Arlen remains an avid lover and watcher of sports, and enjoys working on cars and fixing things. Beverly loves to read.