Reasners celebrate 50th anniversary

SIDNEY—Tom and Sue Reasner will celebrate 50 years of marriage on Aug. 30. They are planning a weekend trip to Kalahari and ferry ride to Put in Bay in Sandusky with family.

Tom and the former Sue Stein were married on Aug. 30, 1969, at the First Methodist Church in Celina. They spent their honeymoon at Virginia Beach.

Tom and Sue are the parents of Shelly and Shane Spriggs, of Sidney, and Teresa and Mike McCorkle, of Houston. They have four grandchildren, Dalton, Colton, Hailey, and Xander.

Sue is the daughter of the late Wanda and Walt Stein. Tom is the son of Eileen and the late Robert Reasner.

Tom worked as a computer programmer for Emerson Climate Technologies for 40 years and retired in 2009. Sue worked at Wilson Health as a registered nurse for 49 years and retired in 2018 from the Wilson Home Health/Hospice.

Tom enjoys golfing at the Shelby Oaks and going to the movies. Sue enjoys being a Wilson Hospice volunteer, babysitting grandchildren and her yoga classes at the Senior Center.