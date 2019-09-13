Couple celebrates 65 years of marriage

RUSSIA — Norbert and Martha Magoto will celebrate 65 years of marriage with a dinner and celebration with family following a Mass of Thanksgiving on Sept. 14.

Norbert and the former Mary Huber were married on Sept. 11, 1954 at St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Newport. Witnesses to the wedding were matron of honor Barbara (Siegel) Brown, deceased; bridesmaid Donna (Post) Huber; best man Robert Magoto, deceased; and groomsman Vernon Huber.

Norbert and Martha are the parents of Vicki Magoto, of Russia; Ann and Bruce Martino, of Springboro; Mike and Joeliene Magoto, of Cincinnati; Dan and Diane Magoto, of Russia; Jane and Jim Grogean, of Versailles; Ed and Sheila Magoto, of Russia; and Randy and Ginger Magoto of Fort Loramie. They have 22 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Martha is the daughter of the late Henry and Josephine Huber, of Russia. She is the sister of Vernon and Donna Huber, of Maria Stein. Norbert is the son of the late Henry and Ethel Magoto, of Versailles. He is the brother of Alma Gehret, deceased; Emma Barhorst, deceased; Margaret Grilliot, of Dayton; Carl Magoto, deceased; Clara Rismiller, deceased; Robert Magoto, deceased; and Willard Magoto, of Versailles.

Martha is a retired cafeteria cook with Russia schools and is currently a homemaker. Norbert is a retired land surveyor and farmer, and retired from working with the Ohio Department of Transportation after 36 years of employment. They are members of St. Remy Catholic Church in Russia.

In their spare time, Norbert and Martha enjoy camping, playing cards and spending time with their children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and friends.