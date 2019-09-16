Piqua Public Library celebrates ‘The Hobbit’

PIQUA — The Piqua Public Library is hosting two programs to celebrate the birthdays of Bilbo and Frodo Baggins, fictional characters from J. R. R. Tolkien’s books, “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy.

The first event, The Hobbit Movie Night, will feature the animated film “The Hobbit” (1977) (PG). Join the library staff on Tuesday, Sept. 17, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Piqua Library Louis Room. Tolkien-inspired recipes and coloring pages will be available.

The second event, The Hobbit Feast + Trivia Night, will feature a hobbit themed potluck and a Tolkein trivia contest. Bring one (or more) of your favorite dishes inspired by “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings.” Join library staff on Tuesday, Sept. 24, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Piqua Library Louis Room.

Costumes are optional but encouraged for both nights. Both events are free and all ages are welcome. Children age 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

Registration is requested. Register by calling the Piqua Library at 937-773-6753 or by registering through the Piqua Library’s online Facebook events for each program.