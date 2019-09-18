Artist Tim Bowers appearing at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will host award winning artist Tim Bowers for a presentation and demonstration at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9.

Tickets are required for this free event. Tickets will be available at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center beginning Sept. 16. The Hayner Center is located at 301 W. Main St. in Troy.

Join native Trojan artist Tim Bowers for a free presentation and demonstration. Tim is an illustrator of popular children’s books such as “Dream Big, Little Pig” by Kristi Yamaguchi, “Dinosaur Pet” by Neil Sedaka and “Footloose” by Kenny Loggins. He is known for his humorous and whimsical characters. Two of his children’s book titles have appeared on the New York Times Best Seller list. Bowers has created hundreds of greeting card illustrations, including many top selling cards. Tim is also an award winning fine artist, creating finely detailed miniature paintings.

Tickets to this event will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis beginning Sept. 16 at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. This presentation is in conjunction with the “Young at Art: A Selection of Caldecott Book Illustrations” traveling art exhibit, which will be on display at the Hayner Center from Oct. 21 to Nov. 30.

Friends of Hayner, Alvetro Orthodontics and ITW Food Equipment Group are local sponsors of the exhibit and its corresponding events. Visit www.troyhayner.org/exhibits for a list of events and more information about the exhibit. The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and gifts to the Friends of Hayner.

Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is located at 301 W. Main St., Troy. Hours of operation are Monday 7 to 9 p.m., Tuesday to Thursday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday 1 to 5 p.m. The Hayner Center is closed on holidays. For more information, visit the Hayner’s website at www.troyhayner.org or call 937-339-0457.