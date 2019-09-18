Big Buddies mentorship program seeks high school volunteers

SIDNEY — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County announced its 20th year of programming for its after-school Big Buddies mentorship program.

Fun and energetic high school students are needed for the 2019-20 school year to mentor local elementary students. This is an opportunity for high school students to give back to their community, receive service hours toward graduation requirements, be eligible for scholarships, add the experience to employment applications and make a difference in the life of a child.

Big Buddies is a nine month commitment in which high school freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors volunteer two times per month to mentor elementary students. During these meetings, high school students, under the supervision of Big Brothers Big Sisters staff, work with one or two children on educational and recreational activities. The agency will utilize the Peace Education Foundation’s “Peace Works” curriculum, which focuses on violence prevention, social and emotional development, conflict resolution, mediation skills, character and values, and bullying prevention.

High school mentoring programs have become a widespread component of many nationally affiliated Big Brothers Big Sisters agencies. Studies prove that children who spend time with a positive role model are more likely to become healthy, productive adults.

Big Brothers Big Sisters has a vision for all youth to achieve their full potential. Its mission is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth by partnering with parents, guardians, volunteers and others in the community; BBBS is held accountable for each child in its program achieving higher aspirations, greater confidence, better relationships, avoidance of risky behaviors and educational success. The Big Buddies program has proven beneficial not only for the Littles but for high school volunteers as well.

If you or someone you know would like to become a Big Buddy and make a difference in the life of a child, contact Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County at 937-492-7611, 937-547-9622 or go to www.bigbrobigsis-shelbydarke.org for more information. Big Brothers Big Sisters is a non-profit, United Way member agency.